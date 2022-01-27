Version 1.1.2 Patch

As always, thank you dear players for your feedback.
We've made the following changes and improvements in this patch-
-Updated the textures for George, with more fur and detail than before.
-We've fixed some bugs with item processing when interacting with certain objects.
-Treats no longer re-appear after picking them up from the ground, preventing a potential unlimited treat exploit.
-We've replaced 'Quit' with 'Close' on menus to make more sense to the player.
-Updated cursor and selection sound effects on menus
-We've changed 'Equipment' to 'Gear.'
-We've made some improvements including extra treats and treasures on maps. More specifically, there is now a Razor Claw avaliable in the church early on in the game.
-We've updated the battle numbers so that they match the amazin' George font style.
-We've turned on anistropic filtering to make textures sharper.
-In preperation for future steam achievements, we've linked the game to Steam Achievements.
-Improved HDR Post-processing and colouring of the game.
Changed files in this update