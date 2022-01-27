QOL Improvements and Bug Fixes, more AI fixes

Just a quick update to fix a few things.

CHANGES:

Replaced most of the walking animations to remove the "herky-jerky" boxer walk. Fighters should walk much smoother around the ring.

FIXES:

More tweaks to the AI, and how they use the ring.

Fixed some issues where certain combinations of AI boxer styles would not get close enough to eachother to land punches.

DEV UPDATE:

Work has started on the new press conference feature - and it is looking to be pretty hilarious. My idea is this: You will have random press conferences throughout your career, and the questions will be procedurally generated from the reporters, based on a matrix of sentence fragments. You will have the ability to change your character's expression when you answer, and speaking through the mic in your computer moves the characters mouth.' This system is already in place and working on my test build.

NOW here is where I could use some ideas or input. For online fights (if I can ever figure out how to get them working properly!) there will hopefully be a "press conference" where you will get a procedurally generated question from the reporters, and will have to answer it/talk trash to your opponent. This will be what is referred to in the gaming industry as: hilarious.

But for the more pressing issue,how do we implement this into the current career mode, and not make it boring and repetetive? Here are some of the ideas I am playing with: