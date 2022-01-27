Release Date for DLC 1, Console update, New Free DLC, Lunar New Year sale!

Greetings, crusaders!

The Lunar New Year is upon us, and we’ve got something for you!

First of all, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and all additional content is now available in Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store with a 20% discount! Have you been waiting for the right moment to begin your own crusade? Wanted to prepare for your future adventures with Season Pass? Or perhaps you waited for a chance to introduce your friend to the world of Golarion? This is the perfect opportunity:

It’s also the time to grab the brand new Free DLC: A Visitor from Distant Lands and get your own pet sovereign dragon that will assist you in Knowledge and Lore skill checks! Known for their wisdom, majestic sovereign dragons rarely leave their homeland of Tian Xia, and it is even more surprising to find one of them, young and brave, among the personal belongings of the heroes of the Fifth Crusade:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1882540/Pathfinder_Wrath_of_the_Righteous___A_Visitor_from_Distant_Lands/

Some of you have certainly noticed the hints we’ve been dropping across our social networks last week. You have guessed it right - your journey to preserve the space-time continuum begins on 15th of February, the release date for the highly anticipated first story DLC: Inevitable Excess! The DLC will be available as a part of Season Pass as well as a separate purchase in major digital stores:

There is also news on the console release of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. The team is working hard on the console version of the game, and there's steady progress. However, as we went forward, it became clear that we do need that extra time after all. We made the tough decision to postpone the launch on consoles to early autumn, 2022 so we can deliver the best gaming experience on console – as well as address any remaining issues on the PC edition. We believe that in the end it will be better for the game and hope for your patience and understanding.

To arms, crusaders! Happy Lunar New Year!