Share · View all patches · Build 8098553 · Last edited 27 January 2022 – 17:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Just in time for the Lunar New Year, we have an exciting announcment:

Kathy Rain: Director's Cut now supports the Chinese language! ːsteamthumbsupː

Be sure to pick up the game at a hefty -40% discount during the current Steam sale, or a massive -70% if you own the original title!

Our sincerest thanks to the localization team at Mythswift & ChinaAVG!

Translation: Abe Ren, 流云淡微风轻

Proofreading: Abe Ren

Font & Logo: Hongfang Yu

Testing: Simon Xu, 冬日暖阳