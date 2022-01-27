Small update 1.0.3

Hello !
New small patch :
- You can use keyboard to scroll the map (WASD, ZQSD or arrows) (Thanks to me_maikey)
- Bugfix on priority in building producing electricty (was not working in some setup) (Thanks to me_maikey and robodinosaur3)
- Bugfix on battery max power with upgrades (and slightly raised the price for balancing)
- Enhanced the battery production curve when it's almost discharged (Instead of cutting instantly, the power will decrease until there is no power stored)
- Don't show arrows when there is only one upgrade possible on the building UI (Thanks to me_maikey)
- Better display of the max number of upgrades for Solar Panel and tech houses (don't display a max to 5 when you can't do more than 3 upgrades) (Thanks to me_maikey)
- Updated the main library (Phaser 3) and made a fix for a crash. This is a bug I saw only in my debug setup, but maybe it was happening in production.
As you can see, your feedbacks are very important to find the bugs and the quality of life improvements, thanks again !
Have fun,
Sébastien.
Changed files in this update