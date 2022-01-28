New features and fixes

Dear Shapelab community,
We have just released a new build with a few requested features, as well as improvements and fixes! Here is the full update note:
New features
- Ability to set cursor opacity
- Backface rendering can be turned on and off (useful for working with 3D scans)
Fixes
- Boolean highlight (selection indication) could occasionally disappear from objects
- On hover and selection highlight was too intense on certain object materials
- Application could crash when GLB objects were imported from Blender with vertex color data
- Colors were not imported properly from FBX files exported from Blender
- Buildup mode for Clay brush didn’t work properly
- Undo/Redo related fixes
Other adjustments and improvements
- 3D Stamp tool cursor material adjusted
- 3D Stamp tool and boolean features became more robust
- Surface stamp tool max resolution increased
- Colored GLB exports now include materials which makes Blender-Shapelab interoperability easier
- Default environment set to “Simple Dark”
- Default torus rotation changed
- Context menu opens with the last tab selected
As always, please let us know your thoughts and feedback!
Best,
Leopoly Team
