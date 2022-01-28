 Skip to content

Shapelab update for 28 January 2022

New features and fixes

Shapelab update for 28 January 2022
Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Shapelab community,

We have just released a new build with a few requested features, as well as improvements and fixes! Here is the full update note:

New features

  • Ability to set cursor opacity
  • Backface rendering can be turned on and off (useful for working with 3D scans)

Fixes

  • Boolean highlight (selection indication) could occasionally disappear from objects
  • On hover and selection highlight was too intense on certain object materials
  • Application could crash when GLB objects were imported from Blender with vertex color data
  • Colors were not imported properly from FBX files exported from Blender
  • Buildup mode for Clay brush didn’t work properly
  • Undo/Redo related fixes

Other adjustments and improvements

  • 3D Stamp tool cursor material adjusted
  • 3D Stamp tool and boolean features became more robust
  • Surface stamp tool max resolution increased
  • Colored GLB exports now include materials which makes Blender-Shapelab interoperability easier
  • Default environment set to “Simple Dark”
  • Default torus rotation changed
  • Context menu opens with the last tab selected

As always, please let us know your thoughts and feedback!

Best,

Leopoly Team

Changed files in this update

