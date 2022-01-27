New Update: Explosive & Legendary!

Hard work eventually pays off! Even though all the profits eventually go for funding new research and reaching Catopia, it is important to find a moment to stop and smell the roses (before going back to hard and never-ending work).

Okay, roses don't grow on Mars just yet. But you can smell the success when you see legendary cats visiting the Factory! The word of KOTOVOD's glorious deeds in the field of feline economy is spreading, and celebrities from the furry society start emerging on the campus! Bear in mind, their requests are sometimes... unconventional.

When the fattest cats are coming to your Factory, it's sometimes important to be able to make quick alterations and adapt your production to meet the high society's highest standards. Which is where the next invention of the I.L.L.U.M.I.N.A.T.I. scientists comes in handy: enter the Smart Dynamite! It's powered by machine learning and allows wreaking havoc without the fear of harming cats or other sentient lifeforms, such as KOTOVOD's workers. We value you, because you're working so hard and we don't pay you anyway!

The economy is BOOMING this week at KOTOVOD Learning Factory! Glory to science!

IVersion 0.10.60 Released!

New cats: Legendary cat characters will be visiting your Factory! There are five of them now, can you spot them all?

New research: Dynamite! It's a smart kind of explosive that only destroys things approved by the I.L.L.U.M.I.N.A.T.I. Ergo, it can't harm cats or key research infrastructure... But it's great for quick landscape changing: capable of destroying a good chunk of ground, leaving a hole full of water

There's also an upgrade for Dynamite, resulting in a smaller piece of Dynamite

Lunar New Year decorations: asian-themed cats and Store visuals

Hills now appear on the map: they can't be crossed, but they can be blown up (new game required for hills to emerge)

Other terrain visual improvements

Tutorial updated: new tasks added, older tasks clarified

Improved Wiki: crafting and item description added

Research queue display improved

Crafting queue display improved

Hills, rivers and lakes can be turned off entirely while in Freeplay mode

Mouse grid now available for all buildings

Bug fixes

UI/UX fixes

Optimization

You can now pet the cat in the menu (click the cat to make it happen!)

Hey, let's discuss how you like all this stuff, shall we? Drop us a line:

And don't forget to follow Learning Factory on Steam to get the news about new updates as soon as they're out there



----------------------

How to Get More Involved



Going to Early Access is but the first step to glory (and eternal cat happiness). Wanna be part of what happens next? Head to this blog post and learn how to help make the game even more awesome!

Share Your Gameplay and Become Part of KOTOVOD History

Learning Factory needs your help! Record a 10 or more minutes of you playing the game, share a video using any way you see fit, write your name into Learning Factory credits and get a promo cat! Make history here