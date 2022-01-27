 Skip to content

Last Wood update for 27 January 2022

[experiment]Ver 1.0.0f1 Patch Notes

[experiment] Ver 1.0.0f1

  • Fix the issue that dye items not work.
  • Fix the issue that there might be negative numbers displaying on soil rafts.
  • Fix the issue that survivors keep feeding rot to a soil raft when it lacks water
  • Fix some UI issues on building dianogtics panel.
  • Fix the issue that some icons for achievement are blank.
  • Fix the issue that creating roles against the constraint.
  • Add reasons indicating why a trait could not be sleect
  • Fix some UI issues on plugins panel.
  • Adjust the research materials need for fishing.
  • Fixed missing research progress in advanced storyboards.
  • Added new recipe: roasted tuna and roasted swordfish.
  • Adjust the model of ponds.
  • Added recipe to extract fresh water from water fish.

switch to [experiment] branch to experience more new contents!

How to: Right click on Last Wood in your Steam Library -> Properties -> Beta -> switch to experiment branch.

Join our Discord group to check detailed guide and share your plays!

https://discord.gg/DjN6H5B

