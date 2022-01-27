Lunar New Year Arrives in Tangledeep

It's a celebration with new delights, challenges, and powerful equipment to discover! We have added both permanent new content, plus limited-time content available through February 15th, for you to play with and enjoy.

LIMITED-TIME: NEW QUEST!

Tsukida the Moon Rabbit has arrived with a quest for Mirai; help out, and you can get a powerful legendary item new in this patch!

LIMITED-TIME: NEW CONSUMABLE TREATS!

You can now find traditional Chinese food and drink in the world of Tangledeep, especially from champion and boss monsters, such as a Jumbo Dumpling, Five-Spice Peanuts, Sesame Buns, and Fresh Black Tea, all with brand-new effects.

You might even come across some traditional lucky red envelopes full of money!

LIMITED-TIME: SWORD DANCER SKIN!

The look of the Sword Dancer job has been adjusted to match the garb of the legendary warrior Fa Mulan. It's a perfect fit, since the Sword Dancer's style and abilities are already based on Chinese sword fighting.

LIMITED-TIME: FESTIVE RIVERSTONE CAMP!

The town has been decorated with lights and lanterns, and the classic town music has been rearranged using traditional Chinese instruments mixed with original soundtrack instruments.

LIMITED-TIME: NEW SPLASH ART!

Enjoy a beautiful new loading screen painted by Grace Liu. You can download it as wallpaper for your desktop here:

[link will be here]

PERMANENT NEW CONTENT: THREE MONSTERS!

Encounter three strange new beasts: the confused, chaotic DiJiang (lower level), the bringer of fire Bifang (mid-level), and the incredibly powerful Nian (high level.) During the celebration, you will find these monsters more frequently; after it ends, they will be rare spawns.

PERMANENT NEW CONTENT: FIVE LEGENDARY ITEMS!

We've created four new legendary weapons plus a new legendary accessory based on Chinese mythology, all with new and unique effects and sprites. If you have the Legend of Shara DLC, these effects can also be discovered on Relic items.

Besides all of the above, we've fixed a handful of bugs related to monster pets thanks to your feedback.

BUGS

Another pass at fixing strange behavior with Doublebite Axe mod, dual wielding, weapon switching, stacking (etc!)

Fixed deep bug that could potentially make certain effects not work if the first effect triggered a second one; for example, using Skewer while being equipped with the Traps magic mod would cause the movement component of Skewer to not work

Fixed error when loading pets in a New Game Plus or Savage World file; pets were not loaded at the correct XP level sometimes

Fixed issue where buddied-up corral pets would sometimes disappear and go back to the corral on load

Fixed some magic mods using wrong data from upcoming patch content

CONTENT/GAMEPLAY

Lunar New Year has arrived in Tangledeep!

LOCALIZATION

Revised certain Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish localizations

Fixed missing Japanese characters

Happy Lunar New Year, and good luck, adventurers!