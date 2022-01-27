1.50 version UPDATE

-
New Action, Fantasy Style, which can be used after successfully blocking, causing a lot of multi-stage damage.
-
Now the Counterattack Style trigs 100% percent when you block enemy's attack.
-
Step Back move is added to the Whirlwind Style.
-
New Magic Weapon "Heaven & Earth Circle", can enhance the Fatansy Style.
-
Players who have played before are recommended to try again. The feel and action design of the current game are greatly improved compared to the original version!
Happy Spring Festival
-- ShinNing Cloud Studio
Changed files in this update