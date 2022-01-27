 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

猴王模拟器之花果山篇 update for 27 January 2022

1.50 version UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 8098248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New Action, Fantasy Style, which can be used after successfully blocking, causing a lot of multi-stage damage.

  2. Now the Counterattack Style trigs 100% percent when you block enemy's attack.

  3. Step Back move is added to the Whirlwind Style.

  4. New Magic Weapon "Heaven & Earth Circle", can enhance the Fatansy Style.

  5. Players who have played before are recommended to try again. The feel and action design of the current game are greatly improved compared to the original version!

Happy Spring Festival

-- ShinNing Cloud Studio

Changed files in this update

MKKS Content Depot 1765151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.