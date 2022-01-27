5.1.5.1 - OW Lvell Fix

This update removes the ability to enter Lvell during the day of the Orc War, which was not yet completed. There is a telepad in the second area for Amaya & co to warp out which will return Alex and Ruby to the party. The quest step from Captain Reynolds to collect Amaya and Eurus as teammates has been left in.

Please note that using the warp in Ruby's house to escape Lvell will not return her or Alex to the party. If you have already done this, it won't be possible to reclaim these characters until the quest is fully live and can be completed as intended.

5.1.5.1 [Build #120, Release Date: January 27, 2022]

Fixes: