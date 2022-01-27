Shattered Hourglass 1.1.4

Hello everyone,

I'm here again with another update that fixes stuff and probably breaks some stuff as well.

Fixes:

Several grammar fixes, thanks to aquatorrent . That includes dialogues and item descriptions.

Casual and Easy difficulties now have 100% exp and gold gain. It was 90% and 95%.

There are some areas you can clip into in Ice Mountain and Balandor, they are no longer passable.

Chronix's "Don't Play With Fire" note now closes as intended when you read it again.

You can save your game in Juliet's Event. (Forest part.)

Fixed the issue where Zulwhern talks even when you don't have him in Chronix.

Party fully recovers HP when defeats Leviathan's phases.

Most secondary classes are now 30% to 40% easier to level up.

Auradion Class now learns Magic Guard III at level 24... correctly. It was Magic Guard II.

Well, that's it! Thanks for playing Shattered Hourglass and supporting it. Until the next update, take care!

You can join our Official Discord channel to check the progress of my upcoming game!

https://discord.gg/N27ZZmB32g

Oh... and here's the sneak peak of Duran in Castle Greyrot.

