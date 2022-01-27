Version 0.8.0 is now live!

Hi everyone! This update is the biggest one yet! It's been a long time coming, there was a Christmas break, but now we have....MOVING VEHICLES!

Here's how they work at the moment. Vehicles are spawned when the city is created. (the algorithm that does this has had it's performance vastly improved by the way).

After generating the population, they are assigned to the vehicles. They can be cops, civilians or zombies.

At the moment the AI for vehicle driving is very simple but I want to add more over the coming weeks and I will be pushing this out in incremental updates. Civilians/Cops will patrol around in the vehicles until they encounter a zombie, at which point they will exit the vehicle. Zombies will leave their vehicles immediately.

This is just the beginning of a lot of updates to come for the vehicles, as I want them to be able to do a lot of things based on the situation, but I'm going to be rolling these out over several updates. I want people to panic when driving and crash, zombies to be able to crash, police barricading, etc etc. But here's the first step!

I hope you enjoy the update!