Free Skins Update

How does one add a cherry on top of an already FREE game? You make the “special” skins FREE as well! You can now experience 2020 as a dinosaur, unicorn, cat, dog, alien or ghost!

In addition to making all paid skins free, we fixed a few minor issues:

Fixed and error causing some events to not dismiss after popping up.

Corrected several arrow timings for the dance song Trillin'.

Changed the phrasing for when you die of poor health.

Thanks again for playing The 2020 Trail. We hope you enjoy this update!