The 2020 Trail update for 27 January 2022

Free Skins Update

The 2020 Trail update for 27 January 2022

Build 8098145

Patchnotes via Steam Community

How does one add a cherry on top of an already FREE game? You make the “special” skins FREE as well! You can now experience 2020 as a dinosaur, unicorn, cat, dog, alien or ghost!

In addition to making all paid skins free, we fixed a few minor issues:

  • Fixed and error causing some events to not dismiss after popping up.
  • Corrected several arrow timings for the dance song Trillin'.
  • Changed the phrasing for when you die of poor health.

Thanks again for playing The 2020 Trail. We hope you enjoy this update!

Changed files in this update

