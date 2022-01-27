Free Skins Update

How does one add a cherry on top of an already FREE game? You make the “special” skins FREE as well! You can now experience 2020 as a dinosaur, unicorn, cat, dog, alien or ghost!
In addition to making all paid skins free, we fixed a few minor issues:
- Fixed and error causing some events to not dismiss after popping up.
- Corrected several arrow timings for the dance song Trillin'.
- Changed the phrasing for when you die of poor health.
Thanks again for playing The 2020 Trail. We hope you enjoy this update!
