The Bus update for 1 February 2022

The Bus Update 1.9 - Released

Update 1.9 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to new AI Vehicles as well as a new break stop and depot logic.

Following you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.13.47164 EA

  • Added break stops and depot logic
  • Replaced some old AI Vehicles
  • Fixed freeze that sometimes occurred when passengers left the bus
  • Fixed many more bugs in the new settings menu
  • Added news window to the main menu
  • Added wheel Assistant and reset to default button
  • Added Alternative Mouse Control UI for MAN Lion’s City DD
  • Fixed a bug with buttons not reacting when right-clicking in certain views
  • Adjusted seat position for MAN DD
  • Reworked construction side “Unter den Linden”
  • Added new “Berlin Palace”
  • Added Tiergartentunnel between Main Station and Potsdamer Platz
  • Unlocked new area between Potsdamer Platz and Brandenburg Gate for exploration
  • Fixed Sunblinds in MAN Lion’s City DD
  • Fixed MAN DD tutorial in arcade mode
  • Fixed MAN DD Indicator not synced with sound
  • Fixed MAN DD turn signal lever sound missing
  • Added off state to MAN DD observation camera
  • Keep Brake no longer applies to pedals and controller
  • Fixed D-Pad not working for some functions
  • Fixed Cross Selector for MAN DD
  • Fixed nebular preset not working in some cases
  • Added some new AI vehicles
  • Fixed MAN DD sunblind letting too much light through
  • Added hints for activating door clearance
  • Fixed Stop brake keybind in MAN DD
  • Fixed weather sync in winter using wrong trees
  • Fixed license plate text
  • Fixed lag spikes when not allowing passengers to leave
  • Art and Level Fixes
  • Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background

