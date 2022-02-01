The Bus Update 1.9 - Released

Update 1.9 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!
Look forward to new AI Vehicles as well as a new break stop and depot logic.
Following you will find a detailed list with all the changes.
Changelog 0.13.47164 EA
- Added break stops and depot logic
- Replaced some old AI Vehicles
- Fixed freeze that sometimes occurred when passengers left the bus
- Fixed many more bugs in the new settings menu
- Added news window to the main menu
- Added wheel Assistant and reset to default button
- Added Alternative Mouse Control UI for MAN Lion’s City DD
- Fixed a bug with buttons not reacting when right-clicking in certain views
- Adjusted seat position for MAN DD
- Reworked construction side “Unter den Linden”
- Added new “Berlin Palace”
- Added Tiergartentunnel between Main Station and Potsdamer Platz
- Unlocked new area between Potsdamer Platz and Brandenburg Gate for exploration
- Fixed Sunblinds in MAN Lion’s City DD
- Fixed MAN DD tutorial in arcade mode
- Fixed MAN DD Indicator not synced with sound
- Fixed MAN DD turn signal lever sound missing
- Added off state to MAN DD observation camera
- Keep Brake no longer applies to pedals and controller
- Fixed D-Pad not working for some functions
- Fixed Cross Selector for MAN DD
- Fixed nebular preset not working in some cases
- Added some new AI vehicles
- Fixed MAN DD sunblind letting too much light through
- Added hints for activating door clearance
- Fixed Stop brake keybind in MAN DD
- Fixed weather sync in winter using wrong trees
- Fixed license plate text
- Fixed lag spikes when not allowing passengers to leave
- Art and Level Fixes
- Performance optimizations**
** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background
Changed files in this update