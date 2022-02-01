The Bus Update 1.9 - Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8097857 · Last edited 1 February 2022 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.9 of the Early Access version of The Bus is here!

Look forward to new AI Vehicles as well as a new break stop and depot logic.

Following you will find a detailed list with all the changes.

Changelog 0.13.47164 EA

Added break stops and depot logic

Replaced some old AI Vehicles

Fixed freeze that sometimes occurred when passengers left the bus

Fixed many more bugs in the new settings menu

Added news window to the main menu

Added wheel Assistant and reset to default button

Added Alternative Mouse Control UI for MAN Lion’s City DD

Fixed a bug with buttons not reacting when right-clicking in certain views

Adjusted seat position for MAN DD

Reworked construction side “Unter den Linden”

Added new “Berlin Palace”

Added Tiergartentunnel between Main Station and Potsdamer Platz

Unlocked new area between Potsdamer Platz and Brandenburg Gate for exploration

Fixed Sunblinds in MAN Lion’s City DD

Fixed MAN DD tutorial in arcade mode

Fixed MAN DD Indicator not synced with sound

Fixed MAN DD turn signal lever sound missing

Added off state to MAN DD observation camera

Keep Brake no longer applies to pedals and controller

Fixed D-Pad not working for some functions

Fixed Cross Selector for MAN DD

Fixed nebular preset not working in some cases

Added some new AI vehicles

Fixed MAN DD sunblind letting too much light through

Added hints for activating door clearance

Fixed Stop brake keybind in MAN DD

Fixed weather sync in winter using wrong trees

Fixed license plate text

Fixed lag spikes when not allowing passengers to leave

Art and Level Fixes

Performance optimizations**

** Please, be aware that the impact of performance optimisations varies from system to system due to hardware configurations, installed software and other programs running in the background