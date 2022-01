Share · View all patches · Build 8097610 · Last edited 27 January 2022 – 14:13:08 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to all players for the wonderful reception of the Family Office Update!

We are pushing version 1.1.9 that has a fix for some issues with the settings menu.

It might reset the graphics preferences to defaults for some of you, sorry about that.

May the rich get richer!