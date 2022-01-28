TramSim Vienna Patch 1.8.1

This patch fixes the Fatal Error and also contains various corrections for line 71.
Changelog:
- Bugfix: After playing for a longer time the game crashed randomly with the message "Fatal Error!"
- Bugfix: In the area of the stop Unteres Belvedere cars did not move on
- Bugfix: AI trams did not continue correctly in some places (started and stopped again immediately)
- Bugfix: In the whole section between Schwarzenbergplatz and St. Marx, the snow texture on the streets did not look correct in winter
- ULF A1/B1: Various matrix terminus displays were updated or corrected so they now display correctly
- In the area of the Börse loop the missing lighting was added
- Missing street markings in the Schwarzenbergplatz area have been added
- In the St. Marx area, street markings were displayed too dark at night
- Bugfix: AI cars caused accidents at the intersection Schwarzenbergplatz#Am Heumarkt#Brucknerstraße
- Bugfix: Passengers partially sank into the ground at the Rennweg and Kleistgasse stops
- Bugfix: AI cars partially drove on red at the intersection Rennweg#Landstraßer Hauptstraße
- Traffic light phases at the intersection Schwarzenbergplatz#Schubertring#Kärntner Ring were improved
- Traffic light phases at the intersection Rennweg#Fasangasse#Ungargasse were improved
- Traffic light phases at the intersection Rennweg#Kleistgasse were improved
- Traffic light phases at the intersection Rennweg#Landstraßer Hauptstraße were improved
We wish you a lot of fun with TramSim Vienna and the latest bug fixes!
Your TramSim Team
