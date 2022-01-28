 Skip to content

TramSim Vienna update for 28 January 2022

TramSim Vienna Patch 1.8.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This patch fixes the Fatal Error and also contains various corrections for line 71.
Changelog:
  • Bugfix: After playing for a longer time the game crashed randomly with the message "Fatal Error!"
  • Bugfix: In the area of the stop Unteres Belvedere cars did not move on
  • Bugfix: AI trams did not continue correctly in some places (started and stopped again immediately)
  • Bugfix: In the whole section between Schwarzenbergplatz and St. Marx, the snow texture on the streets did not look correct in winter
  • ULF A1/B1: Various matrix terminus displays were updated or corrected so they now display correctly
  • In the area of the Börse loop the missing lighting was added
  • Missing street markings in the Schwarzenbergplatz area have been added
  • In the St. Marx area, street markings were displayed too dark at night
  • Bugfix: AI cars caused accidents at the intersection Schwarzenbergplatz#Am Heumarkt#Brucknerstraße
  • Bugfix: Passengers partially sank into the ground at the Rennweg and Kleistgasse stops
  • Bugfix: AI cars partially drove on red at the intersection Rennweg#Landstraßer Hauptstraße
  • Traffic light phases at the intersection Schwarzenbergplatz#Schubertring#Kärntner Ring were improved
  • Traffic light phases at the intersection Rennweg#Fasangasse#Ungargasse were improved
  • Traffic light phases at the intersection Rennweg#Kleistgasse were improved
  • Traffic light phases at the intersection Rennweg#Landstraßer Hauptstraße were improved

We wish you a lot of fun with TramSim Vienna and the latest bug fixes!

Your TramSim Team

