Inventory Changes, New Quirks, and More!



Hey guys! I hope you’re doing great!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

Gladiator Inventory Changes

There was an easy way to beat the game. Choose a few strong gladiators, upgrade their building to max (that will allow you to put six items on them), and they will become way too strong. Get a few of those gladiators, and you don’t need to consider tactics too much. Just force your way through the game.

This was taking away a lot of fun and was making many gladiators feel like they are OP.

We talked with players and come up with a solution. Now upgrading gladiator buildings no longer expand their inventory slots. At this moment they only increase the amount of experience gladiators will earn. Because of this, we made them much less expensive to upgrade now.

In order to get a new slot for gladiator, they need to reach a higher level. Every 5 levels earn gladiator a new inventory slot.



This will prevent OP strategies with a team of a few gladiators and instead put more focus on tactics, using the best gladiators for each situation and countering the enemy team. It will also encourage trying out and adding new gladiator types into your team. Before new gladiators would start with only 2 inventory slots (before upgrading their building), making them always weaker than your current fighters. Now they will not have this disadvantage anymore.

Another inventory change that we believe will make the game more fun (and was something requested by many players), is that one gladiator can no longer hold two identical items. So you need to find a good balance of items for each of them instead of using 6 same strength items on Mace Orc and letting him one hit everybody.

We know that some of you guys got used to the previous mechanic and might take time to adapt to this change. But by thinking a lot about this and talking with you guys on Discord, we decided to make these changes. Try them out and tell us what you think.

Btw, this change in inventory will only happen if you start a new game. Otherwise, it would ruin your current game as you’ve built a tactic around the previous inventory mechanic.

New Quirks

We have added new quirks that will be appearing on gladiators.

Some of the quirks require stats like the number of enemies a gladiator killed or information on how long you had a gladiator in your guild. So now when you click on the gladiators “More Info” button you’ll see some additional stats about that gladiator:





Here are the new quirks:

Upcoming Mental Breakdown

When the battle starts gladiator has increased Main Stat by 30%. But after killing more than 50 enemies, the gladiator will instead lose 30% of Main Stat.



Enough Is Enough

If the gladiator died more than 10 times, their Main Stat is increased by 40% when the battle starts.



Old Timer

When the battle starts gladiator loses stamina by 5%. Each month this number is increased by 5%. (max 50%)



Resurrection Sensitivity

When the battle starts gladiator has increased Main Stat by 30%. But for each death permanently loses 10%. (max -50%)



Introvert

When the battle starts gladiator has increased Main Stat by 30%. But for each additional friendly gladiator loses 10%. (max -60%)



Extrovert

When the battle starts gladiator has decreased Main Stat by 30%. But for each additional friendly gladiator gains 10%. (max 60%)



Wind Rider

Has 40% higher Main Stat during Heavy Wind weather.



Crimson Lungs

During Crimson Mist weather gladiator has 25% higher Main Stat and restores stamina 100% faster.



Rain Absorber

During Rain weather, the gladiator heals 5% of their max health each 1 second.



Feeling At Home

If a gladiator spent more than 3 months in your guild his Main Stat gets increased by 35% when the battle starts.



Negotiator

Gladiator is willing to join your team for free but demands triple wages.



Energy Vampire

Each attack takes away 5% stamina from the enemy and restores 5% to this gladiator.



Lone Wolf

When alone in the arena (has no ally gladiators), their Main Stat is increased by 80%.



Weather Buffs

A player in our Discord Server pointed out a very interesting fact. That it’s not really fun playing around negative weather buffs. For example, if it’s raining, gladiators will have their strength decreased by 30%. Meaning that you should probably avoid using Berserker Orcs in this battle. But players tend to ignore this as an annoying nuisance. It would be way more interesting if different weathers would increase gladiator stats. For example, rain would increase strength by 30%, which would mean that using Berserker Orcs is a great opportunity to gain an advantage in that particular battle.

So we listened to this feedback and did just that. Now the 3 basic kinds of weather (not counting consistent weather buffs that Ancient Temple or Hollow Mountain arenas have) are now increasing stats instead of decreasing them.

Permadeath gold compensation scale

Here are some more feedback-based changes (Lots of those in this update ːsteamhappyː). It was pointed out to us that playing on PermaDeath without Gold Compensation for dead gladiators is just way too hard. But playing with Gold Compensation turned on is fairly easy as you get to replace your fallen gladiators with all this extra gold (30% of gladiators and their item values). Of course, this will all depend on the player’s skill. So we decided to turn the Gold Compensation toggle into a slider. Now instead of turning it on or off, you can choose the percentage of gold that you’ll get for your fallen gladiators and set the difficulty that is the most fun to you.



What is Next?

Now as we tweaked some important things about the game and added some more content, we started working on the Tournament Mode. That will be the quick, simplified, endless mode. Something that you can play in 10-20 minutes, test how many rounds you can reach, earn a score and compare it with other players. A fun little mode that you can play quickly from time to time, while you wait for new content.

You won’t have guild, wages, or quests. You will have five lives. There will be about six regular battles, then a boss battle, and a reward for finishing the round. Each would get harder and harder until you can no longer defeat enemies. So you can test your skills and see how far you can get.



As we’re developing it we might adapt things but this is the core idea.

Join us on Discord Community where we’ll share the progress and also tell you when the beta version of this mode is ready for testing before we publish it into the main game.



Your feedback has been amazing and is helping us make a way better game. Join us and let’s discuss this new mode as well while we’re working on it.

Thank you all for your support and kindness!

-Entertainment Forge Team