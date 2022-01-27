-
Add second injury, total injury and other text to the wooden man.
Restore Taidao drawing and cutting animation.
The Lord skill carried by repair cannot be upgraded.
The skill of Lord skeleton king cannot be upgraded.
Optimize the number of vegetation in the scene and slightly increase the number of frames.
Modify the portal mechanism. Now the probability that the client cannot interact with the portal is reduced.
Increase the drop amount of elite and boss soul.
Adjust the vine monster attack warning.
Close the collision between players and increase the fluency of cooperation.
The default value of dodge invincible frame has been increased by 0.1 seconds, and now the maximum can be increased to 0.5 seconds.
Fix the problem that the brush will not be strange in some cases.
Level optimization and repair the collision problem of vine monster level.
Fix the problem that the display of boneless split number is not an integer.
Fix the problem of displaying the color of lower level material when the entry data is the lowest.
Fix the problem that refreshing entries consumes materials but the value remains unchanged. That's because the two random values are the same.
Maintain the condition that the maximum value of the refreshed entry cannot be brushed.
Change the color of the entry text.
When the materials for refreshing entries are insufficient, other similar materials do not show the lack of materials.
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 27 January 2022
Version 0.92.3232 update announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update