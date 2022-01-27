A better look at the finish line :D

Many, many updates to speak of i dont know where to start.

New Skeletons with IK handles for Human based characters.

New Characters Zombies/ Demons / Ghosts/ Skeletons / Bandits/ Villagers/ Hunters/ Hosts.

Zombies are basic and can infect Human Characters with a bite(NPC/PLayer)

Skeletons are basic and can infect Human characters with a bite(NPC/PLayer)

Demons are stronger and faster then humans with an added psychic push demon wave ability.

Alpha Demons are even stronger with super jump and speed. Honestly they need a nerfing ;)

Ghosts are the final form in an online match, When a player dies you'll become a ghost that can still somewhat interact with the physical world. Chat and stay part of your party.. but your glowing aura will be a target seen for miles.

Bandits are the unfriendly Human groups you can find littering the area. They will likely try to rob you...after the fact.

Villagers are the friendly Human characters you can find around the realm, If you kill a good villager, the rest will not lke you anymore!

New Hunters 11 to be exact. They have all the abilities as before, an upgraded weapon array, an Updated Magic set, with a special chalk that can write magic runes onto the floor that is a perfect trap if set it the right place.

Hosts arnt really new, just the old mannequin character with an updated purpose. A host- possesed by an evil spirit.

Started Implementing Missions at least for chapter 1 and Intro outro video sequences for all the maps, cant wait till that is finished.

-Made one larger map (GrimmShackGully) to test alot of new traps and online capabilities. What works well where and why kind of stuff...

-Started the last two game modes: Protect the Town / Rival Villages

Protect the town starts with upto 5 online team mates who'll have to protect the innocent villagers for the time limit as hordes of creatures decend upon them and their cabin

Rival Villages Is more open world where characters will given a choice of Creature/ Human/ Undead/ etc. to either cause havoc or save their world from it

Now that i realise I can build all of this and some of it is still rough around the edges I can Focus and improve the Parts where it needs it. Dreadful Shadows was alot to handle as an Indie Game Dev, I learnt an increadible amount, and i can wait to see what comes next. Comment and join me where ever you can, and stay awesome!