Patch Notes - 26/01 # 1.032.2-3

Hi folks,
Yesterday's (1.032.2) and today's (1.032.3) hotfixes resolve the latest reported issues, along with a couple of things that I was working on at the time.
You can read more details in the patch notes below.
26/01 # 1.032.2
- Fixed some typos in some perks and in the enemy database
- "Benefactor Shield" will now scale up with the Enemy level.
- "Philtre of Power" recipe changed to "Philtre of Dreamwalking + 2x Vampire Ash"
- Cards with a "Draw" Discard Effect will properly won't count themselves towards the 10 cards limit imposed on the "Draw" effect.
- Alchemy card "Projection" now has Imbue:Fire.
- "Magic Threads III", perk now give +1 proficiency in Fire, Water, Earth & Air & +1 bonus in Intense damage.
- "Firebreath" now requires an Enemy as its Target to avoid hurting accidentally the player.
- "Magnus Opus" cards have now a custom cost, as their default T-1 cost was way too low.
- New Action Effect: MultiplyStatus[status]:x, multiplies any existing status counters by x (regardless resistances). ie. MultiplyStatusVulnerable:2, doubles any Vulnerable counters (already) on the enemy (regardless resistances).
- Gauntlet Stages after the first, will always start at a Town node.
27/01 # 1.032.3
- Multiple asynchronous instances of Chaotic damage, ie. due to casting the cards / ally abilities before the previous one fully resolves, would now take into account when an enemy is "not destroyed yet" but is "marked for destruction" and seek (if possible) a different target.
- Equipment items that cause the player to "Pay Life" to use (ie. Sapphire Pendant), won't be automatically equipped.
