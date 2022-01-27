Orbital Bullet: The Upcycling Update has arrived | Full Steam launch on March 21

Fraggers!

With the start of the new year 2022, we also have prepared a new major update for you!

Today marks the release of the Upcycling Update!

But this is just the beginning!

Things are starting to heat up, as Orbital Bullet will exit Early Access!

Debuting its full Steam launch on March 21st, 2022, after being in Early Access for almost a full year!

Thank you for your passion and dedication!

Upcycling Update in a nutshell

Upcycling will introduce a whole new planet: The Scrapyard. Along with the new planet, new threats, enemies and an entire new boss will be added to the game! But there is so much more: new boss cutscenes as well as new skills, new decoration system, and new songs for the game and respective soundtrack have been added ... and so much more!

But, before we are deep-diving into all the shiny new content, features, improvements and more:

New additions

New Planet: Scrapyard – A desert biome filled with scrap, discarded cyborgs and robots.

New Boss: Abandoned Commander Xil

New Enemies: Desert Crawler Tritron & Tritron Mini Drones Dread Corp Flamethrower Unit Dread Corp Rocket Launcher Unit Dread Corp Mech Spike Tire

New Traps Fire jet trap Flame wheel trap

New Enemy Encounter Elevator Drop, fight waves in an Elevator that keep dropping down

[u]Boss Story Cutscenes [/u] Added 5 unique cutscenes that get played on the first kill of each boss

New Skills Shop Rerolls - You can reroll the items in the shop but they get more expensive Extended Merchant Supply - Additional shop item with an higher chance to be rare quality Lucky One - Chance that a slot machine spawns in the shop

New Decoration System The new decoration system does a mixture of procedural placements. Currently it‘s used and tested in the Scrapyard and will be transferred to other planets in the future; giving more variations and looks for each level.

New Planet Selection / Branching & Enemy Scaling: After completing the first planet (Orthum) you can now decide if you want to travel to the Jungle (Dyatus) or the Water Base (Miro). With this we want to ensure that a full run is always 5 planets long and at the same time bring more variation into the individual runs. In Order to allow branching we implemented enemy scaling so the difficulty ramps up evenly. Currently this only effects enemy stats like health, damage and spawn chances. 3 New Soundtracks (Scrapyard, Scrapyard Bunker & Abandoned Commander Xil Fight music)



Improvements

Time Chest Rewards More determined rewards, e.g. weapons that are always current Tier +1 Adjusted timer of Time Chests Improved display of Time Chest for better understanding that the time has run out

Combo System Overhaul Previous Credit Multiplier Experience Multiplier Only kills did refresh the combo so boss fights always ended your combo Reworked / New Multi Stage System with kill thresholds 5 Kills: Trigger Combo System and Speed buff 15 Kills: Give +20 Credits 25 Kills: Give +50 Experience, +40 Credits 40 Kills: Give +100 Experience, +50 Credits Thresholds increase gained XP & Credits New Combo Chests at the start of each level Reach Combo threshold to unlock the chest o Chests include Perks or Weapon Upgrades Dealing damage does refresh the combo timer Adjustments to Ice & Smoke Trail The Spaceship impact objects have been adjusted for each planet



Fixes

Fixed various localization issues

Fixed a visual issue with the Jellyfish enemy

Many smaller bug fixes, too many and mostly not impactful, or reported by players, to be listed here in detail.

Conclusion

Once again, we wanted to remind you, that Orbital Bullet will leave Early Access on March 21 this year!

This means in roughly about two month!

We wanted to take the opportunity to thank each one of you for our ongoing support, your passion and dedication for our game and making this game, what it is today and continue shaping the journey ahead!

Please keep it up! Lock 'n' load, Fraggers!

-Your Teams of Assemble Entertainment and Smokestab-