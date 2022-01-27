Welcome to all new users that came in with the Steam launch!

We've been building our methodology and tools for over 2 years now, and we're not stopping. We're a private company, if you want to support us get our ImmaterialAI Plus DLC on Steam and unlock our most advanced tools ahead of the full release!

If you're on MacOS/ Linux/ SteamOS stay tuned, we're working on getting those up asap. In the meanwhile you can use the free 3.12 web client or Android app @ ImmaterialAI, and transfer your data to the upcoming Steam release for your OS in one tap when we go live!

Base game

leveling 1-20 made even faster

All locked features are now showed by default, go to settings to hide them

UI for locked and unlocked content updated

Node ancestry bugs fixed

ImmaterialAI Plus