ImmaterialAI update for 27 January 2022

3.12.1

ImmaterialAI update for 27 January 2022

3.12.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to all new users that came in with the Steam launch!

We've been building our methodology and tools for over 2 years now, and we're not stopping. We're a private company, if you want to support us get our ImmaterialAI Plus DLC on Steam and unlock our most advanced tools ahead of the full release!

If you're on MacOS/ Linux/ SteamOS stay tuned, we're working on getting those up asap. In the meanwhile you can use the free 3.12 web client or Android app @ ImmaterialAI, and transfer your data to the upcoming Steam release for your OS in one tap when we go live!

Base game

  • leveling 1-20 made even faster
  • All locked features are now showed by default, go to settings to hide them
  • UI for locked and unlocked content updated
  • Node ancestry bugs fixed

ImmaterialAI Plus

  • Searching for "todo" "in progress", "done" applies a task filter to your data, task filter now automatically removes itself whenever the query stops being any of those keywords

