《Z-Crew》January Patch Notes

Zcrew January Patch Notes

New Systems

Battle Support System (F2)

It can be used in most of the missions. The support items can be obtained through killing enemies or purchased with merits.



Added indication that shows the position of your teammates.



Added Tech Equipment

Players can obtain personal stat boost/new turret defense structures/new basic structures through research.

The evacuation helicopter will deal a lot of damage upon landing. Don’t stand underneath it!

Added map in the base. (TAB)



Optimization

Skill Adjustments：

Upon using Flash/Jump/Roll/Glide, there will be a short period of invincible time.

“First Aid Kit” from Medic will now buff firing speed and damage range.

Warriors will have their shotgun talent changed to “reloading speed +50%”

Optimized the firing animation and speed.

Optimized the shotgun reloading animation.

Refresh rate cap locked to 30 fps when connected to the Internet to make online experience smooth.

Lowered the difficulty of certain missions.



BUG Fix

Fixed a bug where characters could disappear.

We will continue to finish the game and push out more new content for our fellow players. Any feedback/reviews/suggestions will be greatly appreciated as they will become our fuel to our success. Thank you for your continued support and love!

Tell us what you think!

If you've been playing and have some ideas and feedback, this is the time to help us refine the game into something great. We 'd love to hear from you on Discord!

http://discord.gg/snailgames

Don't forget to grab the "ZCREW" role to see the ZCREW section!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnailGamesUSA

Give us a like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialsnailgamesusa/

Thanks for playing and, as always, Happy Hunting!