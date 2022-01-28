WW2: Bunker Simulator - Early Access Hotfix #11



Huge MILITARY THANKS to all PLAYERS for the great support!!

Today is the Flag Day - it's about time to customize your Bunker!

You can set up two different flag types - small and vertical ones. Just to give you a glimpse of how it works, we have prepared the starter flags package.

But also we count on you Soldier - don't hesitate and start preparing your first customized unique banner projects :-)

Our discord channel is ready for massive military content :-)

We are wondering what kind of diverse flags idea you can create!

Incoming content:

improvements to soldiers AI (in progress);

improvements to enemy AI;

bunker doors mechanic (still to consider);

~~- mines field and mechanics improvements; ~~DONE

~~- anti-tank gun improvement; ~~DONE

~~- features to be announced soon... Christmas is coming :-)) ~~DONE

- audio improvements; DONE

- additional save slots; DONE

- new tutorial; DONE

- key bindings; DONE

- trash can for useless items/ingredients; DONE

- looting enemy ammo from the weapon; DONE

- inventory improvement (assigning items to hot keys by hoovering; slot scrolling, shift information); DONE

- companion marker; DONE

- enemy body disappear after looting for less powerful PC; DONE

We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.

Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!

If you will encounter any problem feel free to put it on the Discussion panel or our server:

cheers,

Bunker Dev Team