WW2: Bunker Simulator - Early Access Hotfix #11

Huge MILITARY THANKS to all PLAYERS for the great support!!
Today is the Flag Day - it's about time to customize your Bunker!
You can set up two different flag types - small and vertical ones. Just to give you a glimpse of how it works, we have prepared the starter flags package.
But also we count on you Soldier - don't hesitate and start preparing your first customized unique banner projects :-)
Our discord channel is ready for massive military content :-)
We are wondering what kind of diverse flags idea you can create!
Incoming content:
- improvements to soldiers AI (in progress);
- improvements to enemy AI;
- bunker doors mechanic (still to consider);
~~- mines field and mechanics improvements; ~~DONE
~~- anti-tank gun improvement; ~~DONE
~~- features to be announced soon... Christmas is coming :-)) ~~DONE
- audio improvements;DONE
- additional save slots; DONE
- new tutorial; DONE
- key bindings; DONE
- trash can for useless items/ingredients; DONE
- looting enemy ammo from the weapon; DONE
- inventory improvement (assigning items to hot keys by hoovering; slot scrolling, shift information); DONE
- companion marker; DONE
- enemy body disappear after looting for less powerful PC; DONE
We will do our best to reply asap to your suggestions/feedback.
Constantly monitor all the information flow on every channel - many thanks for that!
If you will encounter any problem feel free to put it on the Discussion panel or our server:
cheers,
Bunker Dev Team
Changed files in this update