v0.9.9.7 Update 2 brings improved steering wheel support

v0.9.9.7.2 is here and brings some nice improvements
New : Added common presets for Logitech and Thrustmaster wheels under "Steering Wheel" tab in "GameSettings/Input" panel to use as a starting point for setting up wheels
Improved : Steering wheel controls. Players can now enjoy smooth car weight transition using a steering wheel
Improved : The vehicle tires are now completely dynamically generated at runtime. This would allow for adding an option for players to adjust tire profile later
Improved : Tire texture
Improved : Brakes do not block the wheels anymore, instead the car brakes much smoother now !
Improved : Improved original camera rotation damp values, which removes some strange camera rotations
Improved : Improved camera settings panel
Improved : Some parts of the User Interface
Fixed : Camera lean state was kept when switching from "Action Camera" to another camera mode instead of being reset
Fixed : Camera "Look At" mode height wasn't properly set when players switch to that mode. The camera now takes the car's vertical position into consideration to position itself correctly
Fixed : Brakes distribution option in tuning was not implemented. The setting now affects the braking by distributing the braking torque properly between front and rear axles
Fixed : Car skidding sound effects was still playing when the car is in air
