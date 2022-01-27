In-game Communication Improvements

Greetings Test Subjects,

Today the Game Master has an exciting update, primarily focused around helping you communicate in game.

Information Reporting System

See an empty blood bag stand, or a destroyed objective/fuse box? Now you can interact to report this to the group, alerting everyone to what you've discovered. If you find yourself as an infected, you can report your own mischievous behaviour to try and gain trust from the innocents and cover your tracks.

With this change, only the person who reports the object will be able to see the timer of when that activity happens. This change gives the opportunity for the infected to lie about the timers, and can cause innocents to question whether the information is trustworthy.

Instantly report suspicious activity to everyone by looking at it and holding [E] by default.

Quick Chat

If you're struggling to get your point across in the voice comms, or just don't fancy talking today, quick-chat is a great system to help you still be a part of the conversation. We've overhauled the system to bring a lot more depth to what you can say. With quick chat you can speedily instruct others, defend yourself, and of course, accuse people!

Access this new feature in-game by pressing [G] by default to bring up the quick chat menu.

Chat UI Visualisation

To pair with the above two updates, we've overhauled the visual of the in-game chat to be significantly more pronounced in game. Now, when chatting, each message will appear next to each character's avatar, as well as in the message log when pressing [Q]. This is also the case for messages sent through quick chat, as well as reported objects.

Happy Hour and Ranked Reset

This update marks the inclusion of a new feature that will encourage players to play at certain times. Playing currently these times are 4 PM and 1 AM GMT for 1 hour long each.

Playing during the happy hour will reward you with bonus ELO and marks!

The current Ranked season has also reset along with this new addition.

We've spent some time expanding and improving our moderation tools and processes. Although this change is primarily only visible in the backend, we expect to be able to review and action a greater number of reports in the near future. These structural changes we've made allow us to bring more volunteers on board to help us moderate the game, and reduce the number of people ruining the experience for others.

For this, we need you! If you would like to apply to join the in-game moderation team, you must do so by joining our Discord and sending “-apply” via direct messages to the @Game Master at the top of the member list. You can join the Discord here.

We will be looking over applications as they come in, but please do be patient!

General

Chat UI Improvements

Improved the visibility of items shown in Reward Crates so it's clearer to see what you're collecting

Drinking a blood bag will now cause the bags to fall to the ground, splattering blood around the stand

Added a prompt to let you know when you're being scanned by the Inspection Kit

The Inspection Kit now shows the character that you're scanning

Several in-game UI elements have received a visual update

Innocents revealed by the Infected's Terror Sense have a slightly clearer outline on them

The in-game minimaps (Q) have had their scale adjusted

The 'Stake Out' Ultimate Perk will now work whilst just crouched, instead of requiring you to not move too

Increased the volume of the in-game chat message sound

Fixed several issues with being able to, incorrectly, perform certain actions together

Fixed an issue wherein the list of players at the top left wouldn't display properly if you had < 6 players in your game

Fixed several map issues on the Forest, Manor & Lumberyard

Fixed some issues with not being able to use Terror text chat when you should be able to

Fixed not being able to complete the 'Swag' Steam Achievement

Fixed not being able to use voice chat as soon as you've loaded into the game

Fixed voice chat sometimes replaying something you said in the previous game

Fixed Terrors not seeing the Armour hit reticle when swiping someone with Armour

See you in-game!

The Deceit Team

Twitter | Instagram | Discord