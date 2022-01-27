 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 27 January 2022

Alpha 58 - Hotfix 9

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (9) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Changelog:

  1. Fixed: Sailing UI automated Wind setting (in Starter and Easy mode) functionality stops working after Sailing UI close
  2. Fixed: Sometimes weird "oscillating" movements of Rudders just detached from Rafts
  3. Fixed: Fast time during sailing (Sit down & Wait on Raft) speeds up the time much more than the physical movement
  4. Fixed: Sometimes the Raft floats in the opposite direction it should (based on wind and sail settings). Now the raft should behave normal and float forward on W and backwards on S
  5. Fixed: It's not possible to place Wall type blueprints on Tilted Raft (placed on steep shore)
  6. Fixed: Not possible to place Half Door blueprints between Half pillars
  7. Fixed: Not possible to attach Half Doors to Half Door Opening module (was possible only to Full Door Openings)

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

