Language Patch

Hello Electricians

In today's patch, we introduce new languages for the game. There are some minor issues we are aware of that would be patched soon. There is a Portuguese (pt-BR) language still in the works.

Patch Content

Additions:

Added hints on levels in the form of outlines

Fixes:

Optimization fixes

Fixes for bugs that could have made someone stuck

Language:

Polish language added.

Spanish (es-ES) language added.

French language added.

Italian language added.

German language added.

Russian language added.

Chinese (zh-CN) language added.

One can change the preferred language in options



If you happen to find some issues while playing in your language please tell us about this on Steam Forum or Discord Channel