 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Electrician Simulator - First Shock update for 27 January 2022

Language Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8097069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Electricians

In today's patch, we introduce new languages for the game. There are some minor issues we are aware of that would be patched soon. There is a Portuguese (pt-BR) language still in the works.

Patch Content

Additions:
  • Added hints on levels in the form of outlines
Fixes:
  • Optimization fixes
  • Fixes for bugs that could have made someone stuck
Language:
  • Polish language added.
  • Spanish (es-ES) language added.
  • French language added.
  • Italian language added.
  • German language added.
  • Russian language added.
  • Chinese (zh-CN) language added.

One can change the preferred language in options

If you happen to find some issues while playing in your language please tell us about this on Steam Forum or Discord Channel

Changed files in this update

Electrician Simulator - First Shock Content Depot 1781161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.