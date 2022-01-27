Update 1.2.0e BETA

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new patch 1.2.0e is here! The patch will be available in the beta-branch for now, so if you want to install it, please go to the game’s Properties - BETAS - and switch to the beta branch, like it’s shown on the screenshot below:



Highlights:

Beer Elementals and Lager Beer Elementals finally look like beer!

Aivu’s caster level has been reduced, but she can now wear bardings instead;

Reworked Aivu's Frightful Presence ability so that it can be now activated and deactivated;

Changed the visual of Mythic Aeon after the full transformation;

Fixed the issue which prevented the Masterful Dispel achievement from unlocking.

The patch also includes numerous tweaks and fixes for the crusade, various mythic paths and other aspects of the game (see below).

Known issues:

The beta version doesn’t include some free DLC functionality and pre-order items;

The beta version is not available on macOS;

When creating a new character, the character’s model is missing for now;

After entering some locations in Drezen with their skeletal companion, Lich won't be able to exit - fix is coming soon.

Please back up your saves if you want to participate in beta, because the saves you make in version 1.2 may not be compatible with version 1.1.

Beware of possible plot spoilers!

Quests

Fixed inability to complete the quest "By the Will of the Stars" if you pick up the mysterious message from under the stone and leave the location without ambushing;

The dialogue with the final boss in The Secrets of Creation quest wasn't working - fixed;

A dialogue near the Sword of Valor in Iz could sometimes cut off before it was supposed to - fixed;

A quarrel with Zacharius didn't always make him hostile - fixed;

Added reactivity to the dialogue with Cessily if the player is a follower of Sarenrae;

Anevia could come to the Commander to report the situation in Wintersun while being dead. Fixed - now dead Anevia will no longer walk;

Arueshalae, after rejecting the path of redemption, and becoming Evilrue, won't be refusing intimacy with a player on the path of a lich until they complete the mythic transformation;

Baphomet (or his statue, to be more precise) sometimes assumed that you were following the Devil mythic path, even when you were not - turns out it wasn’t all about his traumatic past with Asmodeus after all;

Berenguer could mention the rescue of Lariel before the player got to actually rescue the angel - fixed;

Changed the appearance of the ghost which helps the Demon escape from prison in chapter 3;

During the final scene at Threshold, an Angel could see both Katair and Eliandra, regardless of your previous choices - fixed;

During the hellknights' tribunal, Regill did not blame the Commander for accepting Nocticula's Profane Gift, as well as the attempt to befriend Baphomet. We had to remind him, so he will now have a serious talk with you;

Final romantic event with Wenduag didn't start, if she was previously removed from the active party - fixed;

Fixed an issue, which prevented Staunton from appearing in Drezen for Aeon;

Fixed the Fearless Flirt quest with Jeocot, and now a scene with him will work correctly at the Fleshmarkets;

Herald refused to talk to the angel character in Nexus if the Commander previously told him not to interfere in the conversation - fixed;

During the On Hope's Wings quest, objective "Find and save Targona" was marked as failed even if completed - fixed;

In rare cases, the quest Dragon's Awakening might not start at the right moment - fixed;

In Sarzaksis' dialogue some of Arueshalae's lines were labeled as Sarzakys' Interpreter's lines - fixed;

In the fifth chapter, on the Legend path, Targona had Aivu's lines instead of her own - fixed;

Irabeth had a wrong alignment, and wasn't prepared for a march on Iz - fixed;

It was possible to find the clapper of the bell in Green Gates even if you refused Arueshalae's help - fixed;

It was possible to send Berenguer to a dangerous mission in Alushinyrra once more - fixed;

It's now possible to kill Arueshalae without further ado in Green Gates, if you threatened her earlier;

Killing Daeran during One Final Breath didn't end a romance with him, which affected the Lich mythic path - fixed;

Mielarah could still charge you the full price, even if you agreed on a discount - fixed;

Minor fixes for the dialogue with Deskari in Iz for Swarm-That-Walks;

Minor improvements in a dialogue with Shamira in chapter 4;

Peacefully solving the conflict in Chilly Creek in the final dialogue now gives experience points;

Sometimes when changing mythic paths in Chapter 5, former Lich still had access to the Ziggurat - fixed;

Sosiel will stop asking Wirlong Black Mask about his brother, if you already found his brother on the arena;

Sosiel's companion quest wouldn't complete after speaking with the impostor for the second time - fixed;

Targona could die in combat while searching for a portal to the lair of Echo of Deskari (quest "Devastation"), which made the further progression of the angelic mythic path impossible - fixed;

The quartermaster will now leave the commander, who stepped on the path of Swarm-That-Walks in chapter 5;

Improved the scene of Trickster turning Vellexia into a mirror;

In Leper's Smile you can now use more spells to heal the blind halfling;

Now it's possible to mention the information from Lexicon of Paradox while rolling the checks in the dialogue with Iomedae, Nocticula and Areelu in chapter 5. Additionally, reading two halves of the Lexicon now provides bonuses;

Second Lann's quest could end incorrectly, if a dead Wenduag was present in the group - fixed;

Sometimes the Spiritual Bonds quest didn't start - fixed.

Areas

Added a mark on the map to show where the Alushinyrra's assassin guild is located (the place you need to visit during Greybor's quest);

Brawlers in Alushinyrra Lower City stopped fighting, when the player left, and didn't resume the fight afterwards - fixed;

During Drezen siege, players could enter the citadel through enter point on top of the tower - fixed;

Fixed an issue in Blackwater, which allowed to loot a container with a bomb before coming up the stairs;

Fixed and optimized the lighting in a number of locations within the Enigma;

Fixed bug with the absence of drops on the ground when it rains;

Fixed incorrect camera angle when entering Pulura's Fall from the global map;

Fixed problems with the portal in the Upper City of Alushinyrra hidden behind the barrier (under certain conditions it was impossible to remove the barrier blocking it);

Fixed the camera movement in the final cutscene in Nexus;

Fixed the floating candle effects in Heaven's Edge;

Fixed the issue with infinite skill checks to assemble the Helm of Psionic Protection via the computer in Blackwater;

Fixed the lighting in Drezen's tavern;

Fixed the passability in Areelu's Laboratory;

Fixed the passability issues in Alushinyrra Upper City (and a certain chest has become easier to access);

Fixed the wrong text when inspecting a dragon scale in Dragon Burial Ground;

Improve the scene of Yaniel's murder in Midnight Fane;

Improved the behavior of salamanders in Alushinyrra's Lower City;

Improved the fire effects when returning to Drezen;

Improved the navigation on the map of Kenabres;

Improved the passability of Alushinyrra brothel;

Improved the placement of enemies in Colyphyr Mines - demons now respect each other's personal space;

Improved the scene of teleportation for Morevet Honeyed Tongue;

In Alushinyrra brothel it was possible to pick Morevet after killing her - fixed;

In Iz, when transitioning from indoors to the wall outside, part of the group could end up above the wall - fixed;

In Midnight Fane it was possible to get 2 keys from the priestess of Nocticula - fixed;

In some areas of the Colyphyr Mines one could see through walls - fixed;

It was possible to miss an encounter with daring slavers in Alushinyrra Lower City - fixed;

It's no longer possible to exit the Lair of the Spinner of Nightmares until you finish your business there;

Minor improvements in the dialogue with the cultists in the Ten Thousand Delights;

Minor visual improvements in Alushinyrra Middle City;

One of the rare scenarios in Temple of the Good Hunt for the Lich mythic path worked incorrectly - fixed;

Participants of two cut-scenes in the Valley of Temples now dismount during these cut-scenes;

Portraits and names of Nocticula and Iomedae are now being displayed correctly in the dialogue on the first floor of Threshold fortress;

Removed a duplicating narrative text on a picture with a dragon at Dragon Burial Ground;

Slaves at Fleshmarkets had loot - fixed;

Sleeping giant in Ashen Grotto sometimes would initiate a combat and get back to sleep right away - fixed;

Sometimes the unlucky tiefling at Kenabres Market Square could get stuck under rubble twice - fixed;

Sosiel now plays cards in the cemetery more often. We do not blame the desire to escape from the hardships of the Fifth Crusade, though;

The Ashen Grotto area now has proper terrain settings;

The borders of the level geometry were visible in the fog under the Ivory Sanctum area - fixed;

The exit has been marked on the local map of the Lair of the Spinner of Nightmares area;

The name of the final Enigma location was missing - fixed;

The possibility to block the doors in the Midnight Fane so that passage to Drezen (in Chapter 5) would be impossible - fixed;

The transport situation in Alushinyrra Middle City has been improved, specifically for the Fleshmarkets, and now the characters you need don't come to work late;

Visual fixes to buildings in Drezen;

While in Iz and Threshold, Targona had a demonic wing regardless of your choices - fixed;

Yaker will no longer hang out at Hellknights Outpost if he died in the beginning of chapter 5;

Areas that require a certain companion to be present in the party, will no longer be accessible if the companion is dead. Apologies to amateur necromancers;

A trap at Mutasafen's Laboratory now works correctly;

Added Personal Chest to Threshold camp;

Companions no longer help Commander with sex adventures in the brothel (a companion with the highest Fortitude used to roll the checks);

In rare cases, the second dialogue with Targona didn't happen in Areelu's Laboratory - fixed;

It was possible to get stuck on the balcony of the Assassin's Guild in Alushinyrra is you saved the game nearby - fixed;

Now during fights in Alushinyrra, flying islands will ignore camera movements;

Now in the final dialogue in the game only the player rolls for checks, not the party members.

Crusade

Added mammoth animation;

Additional 20 Speed has been added to Vampire Ninja Pirates;

Asmodean Clerics now have Slow ability;

Bane of Demons didn't work correctly - fixed;

Beer Elementals and Lager Beer Elementals finally look like beer!

Bestow Curse now has additional use;

Bloodragers' damage has been significantly increased;

Bolt of Justice — Unholy Enemy now works according to its description;

Burning didn't work correctly - fixed;

Cause Fear ability now has a sound effect;

Church Guards' damage has been moderately increased;

Cone of Cold didn't work correctly - fixed;

Damage from Ambush has been significantly increased;

Dominate can no longer be applied to units with immunity to mind-affecting effects;

Dragon Disciples spell power has been slightly decreased;

Duelists' damage and speed have been moderately increased;

Feature Board! has been added to Vampire Ninja Pirates;

Fixed giant spider's animation;

Fixed the bloodstains in the tactical combat;

Fixed the issue with Trickster's rank-ups;

Fixed the visuals of the giant salamander;

General's healing abilities used to heal undead units instead of damaging them - fixed;

The behavior of Giant Salamanders, Fire Elementals, and Water Elementals has been improved;

Greater Channel Negative Energy didn't heal the undead units - fixed;

Harpoon can't be applied to Large units now;

Honor Guards, Monks, Scaled Fists and Sisters of the Golden Erinyes now have Shield Wall ability;

Inquisitors' damage and speed have been moderately increased;

Marksmen's damage has been moderately decreased;

Pet Drake now works according to its description;

Precise Prediction ability now has a sound effect;

Pressing the Search button didn't update the resources - fixed;

Profane Healing now has additional use;

Raiders' damage has been significantly increased;

Rapid Strike didn't work correctly - fixed;

Retaliation ability now has a sound effect;

Shield Wall didn't give the bonus to some grand tier units - fixed;

Siphon Time now works according to the description;

Sleep Breath ability has been added to the Dragon Disciples;

Some players could not proceed to the Military Rank 2 - fixed;

Some units could use Slow on ranged units - fixed;

Summon Steeds (Centipedes) didn't work correctly - fixed;

Summon Steeds (Elks) didn't work correctly - fixed;

The actual damage from Stone Throw was lower than the predicted damage - fixed;

The attack and damage of Arcanists, Bards, Dragon Disciples, Signifers, Magi, Sorcerers, Witches, Wizards has been significantly increased;

The attack and damage of Illusionists, Necromancers, Retrievers has been moderately increased;

The damage and speed of Bards have been moderately increased;

The damage and spell power of Knights of Ozem have been moderately increased;

The damage and spell power of Sorcerers have been moderately decreased;

The damage of Centipedes, Clerics of Cayden Cailean, Golden Legionnaires, Kalavakuses, Tarry Demodands has been slightly increased;

The damage of Erinyes, Infernal Archers has been moderately decreased;

The damage of Mendevian Cavaliers has been significantly increased;

The damage of Asmodean Clerics, Barbarians, Beer Elementals, Hardened Veterans, Honor Guards, Infernal Cavalry, Lager Beer Elementals, Monks, Mummy Clerics, Sisters of the Golden Erinyes, Vampires, Warbarian Ragepriests, Water Elementals has been moderately increased;

The event card "Pillar of Skulls Calling" sometimes appeared after the event already took place - fixed;

The health of Cultist Cutthroats has been slightly increased;

The Search button didn't become active after buying the required resources - fixed;

The speed of Giant Salamanders has been moderately increased;

The spellpower of Illusionists has been significantly decreased;

The spellpower of Kineticists has been moderately decreased;

The spellpower of Tarry Demodands has been slightly decreased;

The Stubborn ability increased the damage more than the design suggested - fixed;

The tutorial about army management popped up during the first dialogue with Irabeth - fixed;

Visual effect of Fear Aura is shown correctly now;

Warpriests' damage and spell power have been moderately increased;

Wounded feat didn't work correctly - fixed;

Fixed the abrupt end of battle and incorrect order of turns after the effect of Crushing Despair ended;

Time Manipulation didn't speed up recruit growth - fixed;

Upon finishing the project, the result wasn't displayed - fixed.

Classes & Mechanics

Added an ability to dismiss repurpose effect from an undead creature under your command and kill it permanently;

Added an error message for attempting to cast mind-affecting spells on the undead;

Added name and description for the Dismiss Repurpose ability;

Added Skeleton Upgrade Selection for Lich on 10th mythic rank. Characters that already got the 10th mythic rank need to be retrained to get the feature;

Additional spell damage from Aspect of Brimorak didn't work - fixed;

After retraining a monk, you kept the wisdom bonus to AC for the new class - fixed;

Aivu the dragon had Weapon Focus (Dagger) - fixed, but only if you haven't met Aivu yet;

Aivu used to eat so many cookies that she could eventually become even more powerful than the Commander, which looked quite strange (it is the Commander who gives her powers, after all). We had to fix it: now her caster level cannot get more than 20, and also the damage of her breath weapon and her damage reduction were decreased a little bit. To not get her upset, we gave Aivu the ability to wear cool shiny bardings instead;

Angelfire Apostle and Feyspeaker couldn't merge the spellbook with the Angel - fixed;

Angelfire Apostle didn't get 10 level spells when merging spellbook with Angel - fixed;

Arcane Bloodrage spell Protection from Arrows didn't have a description - fixed;

Ascendant Element mythic ability description has been clarified;

Break Enchantment spell didn't remove petrification from characters - fixed;

Breath of Life casting took a full round, which was incorrect - fixed;

Cruoromancer's animate dead spell on level 3 couldn't be placed into their favorite school slots - fixed;

Darrazand used Greater Dispel Magic when you first met him during Drezen siege, which was rather unwise for him - fixed;

Demon Lord Aspect mythic ability description has been updated;

Disabled notifications on the quest "The Conquest of Alushinyrra" in Demon's mythic path;

Doom to Servitude won't work on the undead anymore - what is dead may never die!

Dragonkind II transformed the character into a red dragon, even if the character has a gold dragon bloodline - fixed;

Ember used to put Evil Eye on her friends - fixed, she promised she won't do it again;

Enduring Spells and Greater Enduring Spells worked with the spells cast from scrolls and items - fixed (they will only work with spells you memorized now);

Enduring Spells worked on abilities - fixed;

Fast Healing buff didn't have a description - fixed;

Fixed description of Demonic Aspect;

Fixed the texts for some feats of the Gold Dragon;

For Arcane Rider with the Enduring Blade ability, the animal companion didn't get the weapon enchantment - fixed;

For certain group formations, some characters could not move after Athletics check - fixed;

Freezing Cold didn't increase the Winter Witch's caster level by 1 at 6th - fixed;

Frightful Presence ability description has been added;

Gold Dragon could select racial feats that they were not supposed to have - fixed, but will require retraining if you took those feats already;

Gold Dragon mythic path improvements: Perfect Body, Perfect Mind, Perfect Soul features now add a bigger bonus to the attribute with maximum value;

Greater Arcane Bloodrage spell Displacement didn't have a description - fixed;

Greater Arcane Bloodrage spell Haste didn't have a description - fixed;

Greater arcane bloodrage was giving haste or displacement effect for a single round - fixed;

Havoc dragon's breath weapon description has been updated;

Heavenly Host wasn't giving the Sword of Heaven effect to the whole party - fixed;

Hellfire Ray dealt more unholy damage than it was supposed to - fixed;

Hellknights could use domain abilities, but couldn't pick mythic ability Domain Zealot - fixed;

Azata abilities Heroes Never Surrender and Joy of Life didn't restore restore spells correctly - fixed;

Hunt Caller got Call of the Wild — Beast Shape III on level 17 instead of 18, and Beast Shape don't work - fixed;

Improved the description of Angel's Sword of Heaven;

Improved the description of Azata Supersonic Speed feat;

Improved the description of Demonic Rage;

It was impossible to talk to a companion after their respec - fixed;

Lich's Skeletal Fighter could select bardings and advanced weapon training in Bonus Combat Feat - fixed;

Marvelous Endurance fast healing had incorrect calculation - fixed;

Mongrel's Blessing had incorrect DC - fixed;

Mutasafen has been weakened on difficulty levels below Normal;

Mythic Carnivorous Crystal had an unlootable belt and 12 Mythic Levels instead of 6 Mythic Levels - fixed;

Negative Energy Fervor — Self didn't have a description - fixed;

Nightshade Nightcrawler summoned by Lich didn't do anything - fixed;

Now Demon gains the first Demon Lord Aspect at the 9th mythic rank, and the second aspect at the 10th mythical rank. If the character has already reached 9th mythic rank, you'll need to retrain them in order to get the new feature;

On a successful save from a Telekinetic Strike, the target used to take half the damage, which was incorrect - fixed;

Oracle curses didn't give features from the previous levels when you got a curse after multiclassing - fixed;

Player could not select Crossblooded Sorcerer for HKS, it showed as Sage Sorcerer - fixed.

Reworked Aeon's Enforcing Gaze feature. Now you have more options to choose from and make builds;

Reworked Aivu's Frightful Presence ability so that it can be now activated and deactivated. Sometimes she simply wanted to play and was so sad everybody was running away!

Shaman's Evil Eye didn't have VFX that Witch's Evil Eye had - fixed;

Shaman's Life Spirit Channel Positive Energy didn't have a description - fixed;

Some disease effects from the enemies didn't work correctly with the effects that were supposed to protect from them (such as Aura of Health, for example) - fixed;

Song of Courageous Defender wasn't giving DR 5/- to a chosen companion and was giving 5 to energy resistance instead - fixed;

Summon Skill says summon "Vilderavn" instead of Wild Hunt - fixed;.

Swarm Clone mythic ability description has been updated;

The Command Undead ability of the Lich had a too low DC - fixed;

The Death of Elements — Consuming Elements ability of the Lich had a wrong usage counter - fixed;

The description of Dazed condition was incorrect in some situations - fixed;

The descriptions of Aeon's mythic abilities have been updated;

The majority of drow used to be neutral - fixed, now they are as evil as they should be;

The Sage Sorcerer archetype didn't list the benefits of the Arcane Bloodline, and didn't have any bloodline info in the character panel - fixed;

Trickster Lore Religion rank 2 didn't offer two domains as stated, abilities from the domain didn't have correct progression - fixed;

True Arcane Bloodrage spells didn't have descriptions - fixed;

Using scrolls with the spells you already have in your spellbook doesn't require a Use Magic Device check anymore;

Wandering Spirit ability didn't have a description - fixed;

Warpriest's Sacred Armor abilities didn't have descriptions - fixed;

We changed how Swarm Clone mechanics works: now you can have a clone starting from 8th mythic rank, and max count of clones at 10th mythic rank has been increased to 5;

Witch's Animal Servant hex could have been used on animals - fixed;

Zippy Magic worked with abilities - fixed;

Angelfire Apostle had the Cleansing Flames feature on level 5 instead of level 9 - fixed;

Animal Companion feature Destructive Wrecker had no description - fixed;

Animal companion gained from Impossible Domain - Animal was leveling up incorrectly - fixed;

Believe in yourself spell incorrectly used mythic levels for scaling instead of CL - fixed;

Cavalier could Challenge their own horse. We asked them to treat their animal companion better, and they won't do it again;

Cruoromancer's Commanding Infusion ability don't work correctly - fixed;

Disabled notifications on the quest "The Conquest of Alushinyrra" in Demon's mythic path;

Dispel Magic — Target used to make more than one dispel check - fixed;

Fixed Domain Zealot and other sources of metamagic;

Fixed the detection of hidden enemies with Trickster's Perception 2 rank;

Fixed the issue when resurrection didn't apply negative levels on Core difficulty and higher;

Fixed the issue with the incorrect number of attacks from Skald's Inspired Rage;

Fixed the Mounted Combat feat (mobility check didn't happen when the mount was hit);

Hellknight Signifer with Order of the Gate didn't reduce the arcane spell failure chance - fixed;

Persuasion 3 rank for Mythic Trickster didn't work correctly - fixed;

Powerful Charge ability, gained from mythic demon's Kalavakus or Schir forms, didn't have a description - fixed;

Remove Fear used to give immunity to fear - no it no longer does;

Spirited Charge don't work correctly - fixed;

The Piranha Strike feat, when used with a kineticist's Kinetic Blade doesn't increase the blade's damage - fixed;

Trickster's Athletics 3 Rank now works correctly after increasing your level;

Trickster's Mobility 3 Rank now works correctly.

Turn-based mode

A portrait has been added for Deep Shadow Demon.

Items

Clasp of Death is now a robe instead of a belt;

Sickle of Wicked Rites granted stackable bonuses if used against an ally - fixed, old bonuses removed;

The description of Angel's Heart had a typo - fixed;

Weapons and belts used to scale incorrectly if equipped when the character was changing size - fixed;

Belt of Bloodlust applied morale bonus for the incorrect duration - fixed;

Boots of Freest Rein didn't apply bonus speed - fixed;

Fencer's Gift wrongly applied bonus damage to both weapons when dual wielding - fixed;

Feral Raider didn't work correctly - fixed:

Fixed an issue when Menace of Death immediately applied unable to attack condition along with Haste;

Robe of Virtue didn't apply the stated bonus to AC against evil enemies - fixed;

Rushlight didn't have the stated "radiant" enchantment - fixed;

Savage Unity didn't work correctly - fixed;

Staff of Order didn't apply the Axiomatic quality properly - fixed.

UI

An expanded tooltip could not be closed using the X button - fixed;

Fixed the issue with the "Show headgear" option in the inventory not affecting headbands;

Fixed the layout for the duration of buffs in character screen;

Fixed the size of a tick swarm (no, we didn't make it bigger);

Improved the display of Areelu Vorlesh abilities in the inspect window during the battle with her;

In vendor UI the names of some items and the price overlapped - fixed;

In vendor UI the number or items looked different in different slot types - fixed;

Splitting items in the loot window worked incorrectly - fixed;

The state of "Rest for the recommended period" checkbox is now saved between rests;

When an equipment slot was locked, the corresponding items weren't marked as unfit for this character - fixed;

When hovering over an interactive area on the map, no text appeared - fixed;

When you remove the scroll from the crafting window, the needed components won't be showing anymore;

Abilities, gained from items, displayed as gained from level up - fixed;

Crane Style in summary had a different icon than in selection phase - fixed;

Improved the visual of Enchantment and Necromancy cones;

Now when you sell items, 1 click moves the whole stack to the selling zone. Double click no longer opens a window to select the number of items. Meanwhile, drag and drop or a click with Shift will open the window to select the number of items. Selecting items from vendor's inventory works in a similar way, except a single click selects only 1 item, not the whole stack.

Audio

Added music and Arueshalae's singing to the scene at Dimalchio's mansion;

Added sound effects for General's Good Hope ability;

Added sounds to the broken computer;

Audio mix for units and spells in tactical combat got a bit better;

Buttons didn't have sounds in the tutorial - fixed;

Hover and click sounds have been added to the tactical combat mode;

Improved the sounds of the mythic cutscenes in chapter 5, during the battle for Drezen;

Regill's speech was too quiet sometimes - we made him speak a bit more loudly;

Replaced a wrong voice file in one of Queen Galfrey's romance events;

The item split window didn't have sounds - fixed;

Added more voiced party banters (romance, birthday, and some of the rest);

Some army units had wrong voice banks - fixed.

Misс