Tabletop Creator update for 27 January 2022

New Update (2022.1.2a)

Build 8096984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
✨ New Features
  • Add new Main Panel dropdown in blueprint inspector (blueprint editor).
  • Show main panel value on top of the items in the components screen if its blueprint have it configured.
  • Add new %n item name (main panel) filename format tag for individual images exports.
  • Add new %n first item page item name (main panel) filename format tag for PDF exports.
  • Add new %a first item page item amount filename format tag for PDF exports.
🔧 Improvements
  • Update Magical Deck sample project.
  • Improve internal code.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix set filter dropdown too narrow horizontally (some sets name weren't readable).
  • Fix duplicate panel name when creating new panels in the back side of a blueprint.
  • Fix wrong side when changing between blueprints using the dropdown selector in the blueprint editor.
  • Fix error when undo the deletion of a set in the components screen.
  • Fix several bugs when using Steam Play (Proton).

