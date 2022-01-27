New Update (2022.1.2a)

✨ New Features
- Add new Main Panel dropdown in blueprint inspector (blueprint editor).
- Show main panel value on top of the items in the components screen if its blueprint have it configured.
- Add new %n item name (main panel) filename format tag for individual images exports.
- Add new %n first item page item name (main panel) filename format tag for PDF exports.
- Add new %a first item page item amount filename format tag for PDF exports.
🔧 Improvements
- Update Magical Deck sample project.
- Improve internal code.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix set filter dropdown too narrow horizontally (some sets name weren't readable).
- Fix duplicate panel name when creating new panels in the back side of a blueprint.
- Fix wrong side when changing between blueprints using the dropdown selector in the blueprint editor.
- Fix error when undo the deletion of a set in the components screen.
- Fix several bugs when using Steam Play (Proton).
