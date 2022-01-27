v0.20 Lunar New Year Sale Patch Notes (NVIDIA DLSS Update)

Hello Fellow Romans!

We're exited to share our new patch with you! Now NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 is ready to use for better performance and smoother experience and agriculture feature is now playable!

We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

v0.20 Patch Notes:

New content;

NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 added to Ephesus for smoother experience

Agriculture feature is now online! You can seed your own land for feeding yourself or trading. You need to groom the earth with a Wooden Hoe before planting your seeds

New NPC's and props added to make Ephesus a living city!

In the beggining of the New Game, you will watch the history of Hector Remus and then you will start with items which you will need at the beginning

Now you can skin deers for skin and meat. But you need a skinning knife for this process

Improvements;

Roadmap will only shown in the new game

Damage UI and SFX's are improved

Optimization improved

Building area limits can be seen while building

AI and UI improvements

Bug fixes;

Item dimensions and physics are updated

Quest's UI dimensions updated

A bug cause that inventory went empty is fixed

Drink water UI was popping everywhere on the map, now it's fixed

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.