PATCH 1.4 IS LIVE NOW!

Detectives!
New year, new challenges, and of course, new content and improvements! As we have leaked a little bit of information on what's going to happen in 2022, today, we focus on the patch 1.4, which is now LIVE :) This Patch Notes will be pretty extensive, so grab a coffee, some snacks and check what's fixed! 🔥
General:
-
A Traditional Chinese translation was implemented - there is a one bugged codex entry which appears to be not translated, we're aware of this and already working on it :)
-
Fixed some major issues with the Player’s Character location after loading a save on various levels
-
Fixed some major issues with NPCs not following the Player’s Character on various levels
-
Improved audio on loading screens
-
Added missing translations to some Codex entries
-
Fixed some issues with loading NPC’s avatar’s during the dialogue
-
Tooltips on Aspects will appear again in the Professions menu
-
Fixed an issue with the dissapearing NPCs names in Codex
-
Improved the text visibility in 720p resolution
-
Improved ending’s graphics in the resolutions 1280x720 and 1152x864
-
Improved save menu graphics in the resolutions 1280x1024 and 1280x768
-
Fixed some minor language issues in the Options menu
-
The controls graphic in Options menu was improved
-
Fixed some formatting issues in Deduction menu
-
The Player’s Character won’t randomly pass through a wall anymore
-
Improved audio while going through dialogue with keyboard
-
Fixed issues with broken formatting in the text
-
Fixed some spelling issues and typos across all game
-
The double “Open” button in Deduction menu won’t appear anymore
-
After choosing a deduction suggestion from the dialogue, the Deduction menu will now close automatically
-
After buying the Profession from the suggestion in dialogue, the Profession Menu will now close automatically
-
Improved navigating between links in Codex
-
Fixed an issue with random appearing double icons on the left side of the screen
-
Fixed the Character Creation screen – the text in the French version won’t overlap boxes anymore
-
Fixed notifications in Codex
-
Placement of some general tutorials was improved
Like Father Like Son:
-
It won’t be possible to move the Character around while getting up from the bed anymore
-
Ramon will no longer be lying down and getting up rapidly before an interaction
-
Fixed some issues with two NPCs not re-appearing after a certain interation
-
Fixed an issue in which interaction with Ken wasn’t possible
-
The card trick interaction won’t appear again after taking the cards
-
The Player’s Character won’t be blocked after watching the card trick anymore
-
The Player’s Character won’t be blocked after being in a dialogue for too long
-
The NPC’s animation in the Theatre won’t be so glitchy anymore
-
The additional inventory slot was added
-
The music and audio effects in the Theatre and Rooftops was improved
-
Player’s Character won’t collect information from a different deduction than chosen one
-
Finding an NPC’s true nickname will now affect the dialogue with Ken
-
The NPC will now remember seeing the Unicorn
-
Some additional codex entries were added
Harvest Time:
-
Fixed an issue with the black screen appearing after choosing to go back to the Apartment
-
If the game was reloaded after restoring power in the Apartment, the light will remain on
-
The dialogue about the job in the e-mail won’t repeat anymore during the same interaction
-
Improved branching near the case finale
-
Saving on the train’s platform won’t be teleporting the Player’s Character to the graveyard after reloading anymore
-
Added an additional way to leave the graveyard
-
The achievement for getting the maxiumum progress on the Farm will now be counted as intended
-
The hay won’t appear on the middle of the road after making a save in the city
-
The Player’s Character won’t be invisible after jumping from the roof
-
Some case-specific tutorials were moved to the different places
-
The sounds from graveyard won’t be appearing after returning to the city
-
The quest with meeting the Sheriff at sundown was improved
-
Audio improvements
-
The Player’s Character won’t walk slowly after talking to a NPC
-
The dialogue line which was supposed to be Player Character’s won’t appear as Stanley’s
-
Lea Anne’s and Fruit Hilda’s speech buuble won’t re-appear after reloading the game
-
The NPC’s shield will now dissapear after the duel
-
Fixed collision on a cactus
-
Fixed some issues with triggering an exploit on the Farm after reloading a save while harvesting
Fallen Hero:
-
Fixed broken interaction in the investigation
-
Audio improvements
-
Fixed some issues with clues at the Bar
-
Quest from the Captain will be dissapearing from the quest log after completing
-
Improved some fail and win conditions in the quest with Bob and Rhonda
-
Achievement connected with the investigation was fixed
Knight’s Code:
-
The music near the Tree won’t cut rapidly anymore
-
The Player’s Character will no longer be able to interact with the Forge if the inventory is empty
-
It won’t be possible to throw every item from the inventory to bonfire in the Forge
-
The information about having to complete quest from the NPC after taking another one is now more clear
-
The quest with Staid Beetle was improved. The conversation will no longer lead to a blocker
-
Some additional informations about the gamepad controls in the Jail minigame was added
-
It won’t be possible to repeat a dialogue line with a NPC, which affected the relationship with him
-
The item while eavesdropping interaction will be visible
-
Fixed collision on Umbra’s house
Axis Mundi:
-
Fixed a cricital bug which appeared while talking to npc
-
Fixed an issue with failing to load a cutscene on the end of the case
-
Added some new audio content
-
The game won’t crash randomly after talking to Jester anymore
-
The tutorial in the Gallery will now be visible
-
The tutorial will now have new graphics
-
The Player’s Character will not change their place in the final cutscene anymore
-
The Player’s Character rotation during the jump was improved
-
Added some new sound effects in the Haggis Office and the Labyrinth
-
The Player’s Character won’t be able to fall off of the boundaries
-
An issue with inactive deduction was fixed
-
Fixed an issue with Jester not disappearing when he is supposed to
Paradise Lost:
-
Audio improvements
-
The dialogue with an Eagle was improved and fixed
-
Fixed NPC’s avatar in The Vault
-
Fixed collision of the car
-
The dialogue which was supposed to be Player Character’s thought is not visible as NPC’s dialogue anymore
We have fixed a lot of issues reported by you through our social media, Discord channel, and Steam discussions; we're grateful for your assistance ❤️
See you very soon! 😊
Team Gamedec
