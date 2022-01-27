Thursday tune-up #3

This is a bugfix patch that fixes the following issues:
- Game end softlock: If your last move in a game was connecting a slipway to forebear ruins and you decided to undo that move, the game would enter an inconsistent state from which it was impossible to finish the run until it was reloaded. This should no longer happen, and you can safely undo such a move.
- Event crash: If you stacked technology discounts from two different "scientific archive" events, then undid this realizing they don't actually stack, you'd get the bug report window. This is now handled properly, and you shouldn't be able to even select the useless second discount for the same tech.
- Edge of the world: If you were a dedicated space explorer who would utilize eg. gravitic tugs to ride a planet out of the sector map and to the edge of the universe, you'd realize that this specific universe has some major fog of war glitches. Now, you should just find an actual edge of the playing field instead.
This patch brings the version numbers up to v1.2 (b917) on Windows and v1.2 (b918) on Mac.
Changed files in this update