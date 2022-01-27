 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hex of Steel update for 27 January 2022

6.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8096814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Sea bridges tiles. 3 roads variants and 3 railroads variants. They are of type sea so ships can cross them, I also added a new boolean of type « Bridge » that all bridge tiles have. This is used to make exception for ground units to allow them to move to some tiles that have that bridge boolean set to true.
  • Added mouse zoom support on the mobile version (this is because I found out you could install the iOS app on a mac and play it on there, but without zooming capabilities it kinds sucks). I also added a new railroad boolean because I really needed tiles to have more than one type …eh (Sea, bridge, railroad…).
Changes
  • Disabled the 15 turns neutral rule for solo games.
Fixes
  • Custom unit names not being displayed properly in the map editor (not at all).
  • Custom unit name not being shown in the reserve panel.
  • Core Units weren’t assign suffixes.

Some more screenshots from my new game, I will try to release the beta before March!

This is all the AI only flying and fighting. I added some new planes recently, such as the La-5, the Yak-3, the Bf 109 K-4, Me 410, Hurricane Mk. I :)

Changed files in this update

Dépôt : Operation Citadel MacOS Depot 1240631
  • Loading history…
Dépôt : Operation Citadel Windows Depot 1240632
  • Loading history…
Operation Citadel Depot : Linux Depot 1240634
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.