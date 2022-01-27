Additions
- Sea bridges tiles. 3 roads variants and 3 railroads variants. They are of type sea so ships can cross them, I also added a new boolean of type « Bridge » that all bridge tiles have. This is used to make exception for ground units to allow them to move to some tiles that have that bridge boolean set to true.
- Added mouse zoom support on the mobile version (this is because I found out you could install the iOS app on a mac and play it on there, but without zooming capabilities it kinds sucks). I also added a new railroad boolean because I really needed tiles to have more than one type …eh (Sea, bridge, railroad…).
Changes
- Disabled the 15 turns neutral rule for solo games.
Fixes
- Custom unit names not being displayed properly in the map editor (not at all).
- Custom unit name not being shown in the reserve panel.
- Core Units weren’t assign suffixes.
Some more screenshots from my new game, I will try to release the beta before March!
This is all the AI only flying and fighting. I added some new planes recently, such as the La-5, the Yak-3, the Bf 109 K-4, Me 410, Hurricane Mk. I :)
