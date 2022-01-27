 Skip to content

UNDYING update for 27 January 2022

v0.4 Major update and Lunar New Year Sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 8096599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear "Moms",

Happy Lunar New Year and Year of the Tiger! The v0.4 major update is here as scheduled! We also bring you a 7-day Spring Festival event!

A poisonous fog strikes! Come and explore the dangers of the fog now!
  • Poisonous fog comes after Day 21 in the Story Mode, and a bit earlier in the Survival Mode.
  • Don’t stay too long in the fog!
  • Maddened enemies in the fog, and special loot!
  • Dangerous poison vine, escape or fight?
  • Use special loot and pick up special plants in the poisonous fog, to create ""poison"" enhanced weapons!
  • Poisonous fog will coexist with zombie hordes.

New weapon - Shotgun! Try your best to get it!
  • Seth, the mysterious merchant, is not just a guy who sells mysterious goods every 3 days. His series of quests will bring you the new weapon you want!
  • In order to finally craft the shotgun, you need to upgrade the ""Advanced Dismantling Bench""
  • Shotguns are powerful and have a wide range of damage
  • Defeating enemies for a chance to get shotgun bullet parts!
Free new skins for the Lunar New Year!
  • Cody's Descendants of the Dragon costume!
  • Anling's [Giant Panda Set]! Become a Chinese national treasure, cute and fierce!

Other interesting updates from the past few weeks
  • In Survival Mode, you have three chances to revert to the most recent morning, instead of a permanent loss of your progression!
  • Survival Mode will now unlock after surviving in Story Mode for 10 Days. You no longer need to beat Story Mode to unlock this feature.

Finally - once again wish all Chinese and global fans, have a happy Lunar New Year of Tiger!

