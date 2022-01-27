v0.4 Major update and Lunar New Year Sale!

Dear "Moms",
Happy Lunar New Year and Year of the Tiger! The v0.4 major update is here as scheduled! We also bring you a 7-day Spring Festival event!
A poisonous fog strikes! Come and explore the dangers of the fog now!
- Poisonous fog comes after Day 21 in the Story Mode, and a bit earlier in the Survival Mode.
- Don’t stay too long in the fog!
- Maddened enemies in the fog, and special loot!
- Dangerous poison vine, escape or fight?
- Use special loot and pick up special plants in the poisonous fog, to create ""poison"" enhanced weapons!
- Poisonous fog will coexist with zombie hordes.
New weapon - Shotgun! Try your best to get it!
- Seth, the mysterious merchant, is not just a guy who sells mysterious goods every 3 days. His series of quests will bring you the new weapon you want!
- In order to finally craft the shotgun, you need to upgrade the ""Advanced Dismantling Bench""
- Shotguns are powerful and have a wide range of damage
- Defeating enemies for a chance to get shotgun bullet parts!
Free new skins for the Lunar New Year!
- Cody's Descendants of the Dragon costume!
- Anling's [Giant Panda Set]! Become a Chinese national treasure, cute and fierce!
Other interesting updates from the past few weeks
- In Survival Mode, you have three chances to revert to the most recent morning, instead of a permanent loss of your progression!
- Survival Mode will now unlock after surviving in Story Mode for 10 Days. You no longer need to beat Story Mode to unlock this feature.
Finally - once again wish all Chinese and global fans, have a happy Lunar New Year of Tiger!
