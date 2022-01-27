The newly handed down Yuan Ling Lu Bodhisattva fairy way Dunzhu is online!

Dunzhu is a person who cultivates immortals in Qinghai Tibet. He tasted hundreds of herbs and tried poisons on the plateau to cultivate a body that is inviolable to all poisons. He is gifted with ordinary attacks to cause divine power damage. Consuming divine yuan can display his unique talent. The nine poisons scourge can cause sustained divine power damage to a wide range of enemies for a long time!



New God feature: Dunzhu's normal attack has a 15% probability of poisoning the target and receives toxic damage that ignores divine power defense every second. The toxic damage is 5% of divine power attack and lasts for 4 seconds

A new Mengxin gift is added. From now on, new players can get the Mengxin gift for the first time when they enter the game online for two hours, and randomly unlock a yuan spirit. If the yuan spirit has been unlocked, you will be given a purple diamond worth it, and old players can get it at any time!