[Bêta] Update & Bugs Fixes 2022.01.27

We're updating the Pre-Production Beta branch with new updates, fixes, and changes!

Our greatest desire in recent weeks has been to enrich the gameplay and bring even more to Ghost Hunters Corp.

One of the central focuses of this update is the appearance of a new entity, which we will let you discover in-game, or further into the patchnotes.

An additional huge improvement is the widely requested feature of Push-To-Talk! You can now feel more confident hunting ghosts with friends, even with distracting background noise!

Language & Vocal

We've added Push-To-Talk, and HUD icons! If push-to-talk is enabled, this will also apply to communicating with the entity. After enabling Push-To-Talk, the default key for Push-To-Talk will be "V". The key for the walkie-talkie radio has not changed, and will remain "T".

(Chinese) Some minor adjustments and additions to the text and vocal language, thanks to qsefthuopq!

Any non-translated text will appear in the game in English. Some text may be translated with Google Translate. If you wish to submit language corrections, or translations, please do so visiting our translations page

Made some slight additions and adjustments to the English Vocal (voice recognition) phrases.

To see all current English voice lines which are recognized in the game, click HERE

Gameplay & Balance

We've added a new Entity type; the Fallen. This entity is NOT scared of the Mary Statue, or the Crucifix. Fallen entities become extremely upset if you approach them, or look at them for too long.

Be careful, Hunters- this entity will require traditional defensive tools like the Instant Camera, the Neutrino-Gun, or the Salt Shotgun to defend yourself!"

Ghost AI & Behavior

Entities will now teleport away a LOT less frequently.

We've adjusted entity aggression. Some entities will be slightly less aggressive in general now. Be warned, when a team of Ghost Hunters enter a haunted location, and start spamming the entity with commands- the entity tends to not like it very much. (who'd have thought? :P )

User Interface

We've added some red text to "Extreme" difficulty missions, after selecting the contract.

Equipment

We've added an additional free Instant Camera to Simple Contract starter items.

Made some minor adjustments to the way the EMF detector works.

BUG FIXES

Equipment

Bugged entity animations (where entities switch from standing to crawling very rapidly) have been mostly fixed! Entities who are standing up, should stand up, and not flicker up and down any more.

Ghost AI & Behavior

We've found and fixed several severe issues which caused entities to not move around on wander the haunted locations.

User Interface

Pressing "M" (the mute-self toggle) will now correctly change the "Mute" option in the tablet settings.

Maps & Generation

We have fixed a pile of books in France - The Pianist's Manor. They could be cursed but unmoveable. They should be moveable by the players now.

We have applied a correction to the vehicle door, which should hopefully prevent it from becomming stuck-closed during a contract.

We have fixed the 'broken and spinning doors' bug on the new USA - Family Home map, Japan - Bamboo Temple map, and Barony Gunther map.

We have fixed several Surface Writing, Surface Drawing, and Pentagrams in the USA - Family Home. They should no longer be floating.

We have fixed the guitar that spawns upstairs in the Lost House. It shouldn't spawn in the center of the floor anymore.

General Gameplay

Players will now correctly recieve 2.5x money reward per cursed object returned in Extreme Difficulties.

Once again, thank you for reading, and thank you very much for your continued support and feedback!

There are many more changes, updates, and fixes in the coming update, and the full patchnotes will be available once we've released the update to the Public Pre-Production Beta branch.

