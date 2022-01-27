Patch Notes 1.0.0.7

Added
- Added more wildlife to the world.
- Added a new version of Zombies that roam near cities that do not have a Graveyard.
Changes
- You can now only bring a total of 3 gold from Haven.
- Lowered the sell price on haven bandit heads to 25s (was 80s).
- You now need to have your clade gifts at level 2 before you can leave Haven.
- Decreased the spawn timer on horse spawns (they now spawn faster).
- Increased the “Use” distance on bankers to make them easier to access.
- The Tindrem bank is now easier to access.
- Strongholds can no longer be placed within 100m of another stronghold or keep.
Fixes
- Fixed issue with the client crashing after roughly 20 minutes in the login queue.
- Fixed issue with player bodies getting stuck with proportions of that of another clade in character creation and the paperdoll window. For example, a Thursar could get the body shape of an Oghmir. Note, this never affected your appearance to others in the game.
- Fixed issue with player faces breaking after character creation. This was due to an encoding error that only happened to some face codes. This error can’t be repaired but we are working on a solution to allow you to update your character face without rerolling. New and rerolled characters should be fixed. Broken faces will remain the same on existing characters until we have a solution and we do not recommend rerolling at this time.
- Fixed crash in HUD when clearing the split stack popup.
- Fixed crash when clearing extra effects on weapons (for example torch fire).
- Fixed crash related to preloading game content on startup.
- Fixed crash in HUD when updating the list of stabled pets.
- Fixed a rare crash related to getting information about another player.
- Fixed a rare crash in HUD when unequipping items.
- Fixed a rare crash related to updating player velocity.
- Fixed one of the Huergar beards being broken on a lower LOD.
- Fixed Wisent foot-placement when moving.
- Fixed a lot of landscape and terrain issues.
Optimization
- Made several optimizations to the server to help with overcrowded cities.
