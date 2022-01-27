 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gold Rush: The Game update for 27 January 2022

Patch 1.5.5.14975

Share · View all patches · Build 8096361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 19 Update features:

  • New Season 19 Leaderboards features:
  • 40% more gold in winter.
  • 40% more gold at night.
  • 25% higher fuel consumption in winter.
  • 25% higher rate of parts destruction.
  • Pine Valley's rent price is set to 0$
  • Previous season features present in Season 19 Leaderboards:
  • Every worker's level is set to maximum.
  • Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out.
  • Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400oz.
  • Each player's map seed is visible in Gold Map tab.
  • Previous season features not present in Season 19 Leaderboards:
  • Each parcel's small digging spot can now be accessed with a number of vehicles.
  • Small digging spots have increased gold density.
  • Nighthawk's rent price is set to 0$.

Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.

You're awesome human beings!

If you are not on our discord server yet, please join us:

https://discordapp.com/invite/goldrush-thegame

https://store.steampowered.com/app/451340/Gold_Rush_The_Game/

Changed files in this update

Gold Rush: The Game Depot Depot 451341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.