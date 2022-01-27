Patch 1.5.5.14975

Season 19 Update features:
- New Season 19 Leaderboards features:
- 40% more gold in winter.
- 40% more gold at night.
- 25% higher fuel consumption in winter.
- 25% higher rate of parts destruction.
- Pine Valley's rent price is set to 0$
- Previous season features present in Season 19 Leaderboards:
- Every worker's level is set to maximum.
- Blacksmith upgrades are maxed out.
- Nuggets from drilling are capped at 1400oz.
- Each player's map seed is visible in Gold Map tab.
- Previous season features not present in Season 19 Leaderboards:
- Each parcel's small digging spot can now be accessed with a number of vehicles.
- Small digging spots have increased gold density.
- Nighthawk's rent price is set to 0$.
Thank you for sending us all the reports and suggestions.
You're awesome human beings!
