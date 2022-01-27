 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 27 January 2022

Patch Notes - Settlement Survival v0.84.234.883

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A hotfix has been pushed to address the following issues and also adjust some features:

Feature Adjustments:

  • Added Barter function in Dock.
  • Traders and kids won't commit crimes even with low happiness. And kids won't get murdered.
  • Adjusted the formula for calculating the price on caravans. (Now the fluctuations in prices depend on the amount of items and times of trade.)
  • Adjusted the number and lasting time of bubbles when Red Packets are gifted during Spring Festival.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed missing items in dismissed caravans.
  • Fixed misplacement of plants on Water Nursery.
  • Fixed UI display error of Bank.

Please note that the following content needed to be updated by Modders:

  • Add new professions - Criminals and Victim in CitizenFunction.xml
  • Add a Coefficient for calculating the prices in Dock in Building.xml. Selling and purchase price would be zero without correct configuration.

