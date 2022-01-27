Patch Notes - Settlement Survival v0.84.234.883

Hello everyone!
A hotfix has been pushed to address the following issues and also adjust some features:
Feature Adjustments:
- Added Barter function in Dock.
- Traders and kids won't commit crimes even with low happiness. And kids won't get murdered.
- Adjusted the formula for calculating the price on caravans. (Now the fluctuations in prices depend on the amount of items and times of trade.)
- Adjusted the number and lasting time of bubbles when Red Packets are gifted during Spring Festival.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed missing items in dismissed caravans.
- Fixed misplacement of plants on Water Nursery.
- Fixed UI display error of Bank.
Please note that the following content needed to be updated by Modders:
- Add new professions - Criminals and Victim in CitizenFunction.xml
- Add a Coefficient for calculating the prices in Dock in Building.xml. Selling and purchase price would be zero without correct configuration.
Changed files in this update