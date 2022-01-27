IL-2 Sturmovik: Desert Wings - Tobruk hotfix for v5.029a

With certain joystick/hotas/controller setups the Spitfire's Landing Gear Warning Horn is always on when Gear is up
This hotfix disables the Gear Warning Horn until we find the bug.
Sorry for that!
Changed files in this update