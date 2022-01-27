 Skip to content

IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz update for 27 January 2022

IL-2 Sturmovik: Desert Wings - Tobruk hotfix for v5.029a

Share · View all patches · Build 8096201

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With certain joystick/hotas/controller setups the Spitfire's Landing Gear Warning Horn is always on when Gear is up

This hotfix disables the Gear Warning Horn until we find the bug.

Sorry for that!

Changed files in this update

IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Blitz Content Depot 754531
  • Loading history…
