780 Bugs Fixed Since Early Access Launch!

Hello everyone!

We definitely had a rocky start with the Early Access launch in July with a lot more bugs left in-game than what we hoped we'd have, and we're sorry for all the trouble they may have caused you. However, after the launch we've been able to identify and fix a rather large number of these bugs: a total of 780! This has been possible due to the big help from all of you playing Starbase, and reporting these issues to us.

To check out all the fixes that have made their way into the game, you can watch our video made in celebration of the fixed bugs, or find them listed on a separate Google Docs file at the end of this post.

Thank you for the continued support and all your hard work in reporting these bugs for us. Many bugs still remain to be squashed, but we hope that you'll continue enjoying the game and look forward to future updates and fixes!

A list of all the bugs fixed since the Early Access launch:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Ez1tuVRHAtVeStMpH0m0UqeSd2y_NbR85vBQANKmFog/edit?usp=sharing

