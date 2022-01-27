Patch Notes for 0.16.20

A new version of Mini Matches is available, with the following bug fixes and updates:
- AI in platformer no longer gets stuck
- No longer get stuck when using controller in credits & resolution settings
- Selection border shows by default for items in settings
- Screen doesn't flash white at end of level transition
- When using controller, selected upgrades shows details automatically
- Automatic regression testing for future bugs in future releases!
- Popup confirming new character unlocked when unlocking Random.
- Report Bug form changed to general Feedback form
Changed files in this update