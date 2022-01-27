 Skip to content

Mini Matches update for 27 January 2022

Patch Notes for 0.16.20

A new version of Mini Matches is available, with the following bug fixes and updates:

  • AI in platformer no longer gets stuck
  • No longer get stuck when using controller in credits & resolution settings
  • Selection border shows by default for items in settings
  • Screen doesn't flash white at end of level transition
  • When using controller, selected upgrades shows details automatically
  • Automatic regression testing for future bugs in future releases!
  • Popup confirming new character unlocked when unlocking Random.
  • Report Bug form changed to general Feedback form

