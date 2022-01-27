Chinese New Year Event 2022

Patch 1.2.4
The Chinese New Years' event will take place until February 24th.
- Added: 11 Chinese New Year skins.
- Added: New Rocket event prop.
- Added: New Creative Mode Utility ‘Switch’ to toggle switchable props and utilities.
- Added: Option to toggle action props (e.g. lights) in Creative Mode via key input.
↻ Changed: Several nerfs to Bodyslam:
Increased minimal activation height by 100 units.
Decreased damage radius of the small and middle impact by 100 units.
Reduced damage of small impact from 7 to 4.
Reduced damage of medium impact from 12 to 8.
Reduced damage of big impact from 18 to 16.
↻ Changed: The toggle state of action props is now saved in Creative Mode maps.
↻ Changed: Creative Mode players now start in Fly Mode.
✓ Fixed: Mirrored library ladder on ‘Grunewald at Night’
Enjoy!
