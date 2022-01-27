 Skip to content

Witch It update for 27 January 2022

Chinese New Year Event 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.2.4

The Chinese New Years' event will take place until February 24th.

  • Added: 11 Chinese New Year skins.
  • Added: New Rocket event prop.
  • Added: New Creative Mode Utility ‘Switch’ to toggle switchable props and utilities.
  • Added: Option to toggle action props (e.g. lights) in Creative Mode via key input.

↻ Changed: Several nerfs to Bodyslam:

Increased minimal activation height by 100 units.

Decreased damage radius of the small and middle impact by 100 units.

Reduced damage of small impact from 7 to 4.

Reduced damage of medium impact from 12 to 8.

Reduced damage of big impact from 18 to 16.

↻ Changed: The toggle state of action props is now saved in Creative Mode maps.

↻ Changed: Creative Mode players now start in Fly Mode.

✓ Fixed: Mirrored library ladder on ‘Grunewald at Night’

Enjoy!

