Update notes EA v0.40

Fixed bugs:

Fixed the bug where corner points of agriculture lands could be built into water.

Fixed the bug where lumberjack was displayed as a tailor in the economy menu.

Fixed the bug showing the agriculture production history in the building profile menu.

Fixed collisions of very short (2m) roads.

Minor additions:

The tutorial game can now be saved.

Saved games can now be deleted.

The construction of buildings on very high places is prevented.

The construction of agricultural land on high slopes is prevented.

The day and night cycle can be turned off and on in the settings menu.(Villagers' work-rest cycle didn't change)

The saturation of the game can be adjusted in the settings menu.

When the FPS drops below 30, the chimney smokes automatically turn itself off.

SSGI(Screen Space Global Illumination) can be turned off and on in the settings menu.(Turning it off brightens shadows and improves performance a little.)

Added screen resolution settings.

The minimum distance required by roads for connection has been increased from 2.5 meters to 4.5 meters.

Added main mechanics:

Village stats: Added a menu at the top left of the screen that displays the number of unhappy villagers, the number of unhealthy villagers, the number of last crimes committed, the number of last deaths, and the number of villagers who left last. You can see the lists by clicking the icons in this menu.

Unhappy villagers leaving the village: Villagers whose unhappiness is below a certain value according to the difficulty level of the game plan to leave the village with the next ship. In the village information menu, you can access the list of unhappy villagers and enter their profile to see what makes them unhappy. Villagers are most unhappy with high taxes, poor health, and recent crimes and events.

The death of unhealthy villagers: While the health of the villagers who are no longer covered by health services decreases, if this value reaches a certain value according to the difficulty level of the game, the risk of death of the villager arises. Older villagers have a higher risk of death. When a villager dies, his/her family becomes unhappy, and unhappiness may push them to leave the village.

Death by Murder: Now when a murder is committed in a building, a villager in that building dies. Unhappiness occurs in that building and the surrounding area due to the murder, and the family of the died villager is unhappy with the loss of a family member. This increases the risk of leaving the village of the family.

Future plans:

After this update, quick updates may come to fix the balancing and bugs that may occur.

Apart from these updates, we are starting to focus on production chains that will now add depth to the game. Along with the production chains, the survival elements in the game will increase even more.

As a few examples of production chains, a few scenarios could be:

Healthcare buildings will need herbal medicine to function. A building can be built that produces these herbal medicines. This building will need herbs to produce herbal medicine. These herbs can be grown on farmland or obtained by foraging. The production quality and quantity of these products may depend on the season, peasant training and number of employees.

Coal and metal raw materials can be obtained from coal, gold and iron mines. For example, charcoal can also be produced in a building where wood is processed. Various products can be produced with coal and metals, and these products are consumed by the villagers. According to the variety and quality of the products produced, the ratio of the villager classes coming to the village can be determined. For example, the higher villager class may demand harder-to-obtain products and higher quality products.

Bread, pastry and similar end products can be produced from raw materials such as grain, flour and salt. The variety and quality of food in the village may affect the villager class again.

Scenarios like these are the updates we're currently considering. We are considering bringing them in pieces rather than bringing them all at once.

Hopefully the game will get better with time. If you have ideas, you can let us know. Good game to everyone!