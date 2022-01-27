Happy Lunar New Year!

Hello everyone,

The Steam Lunar Sale is right around the corner and the Spring Festival starts shortly after. If you still haven't tried the game, you will have a great opportunity to get the game with a 20% discount! In a couple of months, I am planning to release an amazing and long awaited update that will add multiplayer to the game. This can be a great opportunity to bring your friends on board.

In addition to the upcoming sale, I have some other great news! I worked closely with our friends from Mulbity Localization Group and we are happy to announce that the game will now support the Simplified Chinese language! With the upcoming multiplayer, I hope that we can bring a lot of people into our community. Having additional languages will help to open horizons to other people looking to try out the game, so let’s welcome them with open arms.

Thank you everyone for all of your support and feedback. If you enjoy the game, please make sure to leave us an honest review.

I wish everyone a happy holiday season!