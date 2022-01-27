 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 27 January 2022

RaceRoom has been updated

Share · View all patches · Build 8095910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Update details:

Download size = 397.7 MB

Client version = 0.9.3.089

Client BuildID = 8095910

Dedi version = 79.0.1353

Dedi BuildID = 8096107

Changelog:

  • Shared Memory API - Fixed an issue with pit menu states

  • BMW M235i - Slight reduction of fuel consumption

  • Electric vehicles - Fixed various issues introduced while adding support for hybrid engines

  • GT2’s -Equalised fuel consumptions

  • P1 & P2 - Complete physics overhaul (leaderboards wiped)

  • WTCC TC1’s - AI improvements, equalised gear ratios

  • Zakspeed Capri - Increased rear wing downforce at 10 degrees yaw

  • Bilster Berg - Fixed cut detection around the pitlane entrance of the West layout

  • Daytona - Slight reduction of grip levels all around the track (leaderboard wiped)

  • TT Assen - Increase of grip levels all around the track

Changed files in this update

Zebra Content Depot 211501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.