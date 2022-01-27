RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Download size = 397.7 MB
Client version = 0.9.3.089
Client BuildID = 8095910
Dedi version = 79.0.1353
Dedi BuildID = 8096107
Changelog:
-
Shared Memory API - Fixed an issue with pit menu states
-
BMW M235i - Slight reduction of fuel consumption
-
Electric vehicles - Fixed various issues introduced while adding support for hybrid engines
-
GT2’s -Equalised fuel consumptions
-
P1 & P2 - Complete physics overhaul (leaderboards wiped)
-
WTCC TC1’s - AI improvements, equalised gear ratios
-
Zakspeed Capri - Increased rear wing downforce at 10 degrees yaw
-
Bilster Berg - Fixed cut detection around the pitlane entrance of the West layout
-
Daytona - Slight reduction of grip levels all around the track (leaderboard wiped)
-
TT Assen - Increase of grip levels all around the track
