1/27 - Patch Note

Hello fellow players, This is EZ2ON Team.
**
● What's New
**
1. New songs
- 「PUPA」 by モリモリあつし(Morimori Atsushi)
- 「Messier 333」 by sun3
**2. Rating system (Beta) has been added.
- Improvements**
- Clicking a lobby in progress now queues you to the waiting line. You will be automatically loaded into the lobby screen at the end of the ongoing session. In the meantime, you can spectate other players.
- Added a new random effector: 'MIRROR-FLIP RANDOM'
- Below the disc image in the song selection screen, left-click or right-click the NOTE SPEED / RANDOM / FADER status indicator to cycle through options.
- 'Restore to default' action has been added to the KEY SETTING screen.
- Expanded the character limit of the multiplayer lobby title.
- Improved the replay system to provide more precise timing information.
4. Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the wrong judgement effect would appear when pressing long notes.
- Minor UI fixes.
- Fixed an issue where the note color of other players does not appear appropriately when using the fader option.
- Fixed an issue where certain songs with BPM changes would cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players residing in certain countries from accessing multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue where certain characters in the player name would cause the multiplayer session to crash.
- Fixed an issue where the leaderboard shows wrong data.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update