【测试版本v0.193】1.27更新公告

View all patches · Build 8095860 · Last edited 27 January 2022 – 09:06:28 UTC
by Wendy
更新内容:
增加了“游戏股票”等事件
增加了学习吉他的阶段收益
小游戏跳跳乐玩法调整
Changed depots in test branch