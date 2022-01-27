 Skip to content

日记簿 update for 27 January 2022

【测试版本v0.193】1.27更新公告

更新内容:

  1. 增加了“游戏股票”等事件

  2. 增加了学习吉他的阶段收益

  3. 小游戏跳跳乐玩法调整

